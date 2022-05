UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, May 18, 2022) – Two local governing entities are slated to meet on this Wednesday. It’s the biweekly regular business meeting for the Holland City Council at 6 PM in Chambers at Holland City Hall. Among the items on the agenda is the approval to purchase a nearly 390 thousand-dollar Ford F59 Custom Police Mobile Command Vehicle for the Department of Public Safety Police Services division. The money has been budgeted for and will be paid to LDV Custom Specialty Vehicles of Burlington, Wisconsin during the first quarter of next year. The current outdated command vehicle is 22 years old and needs replacement, according to city Finance Director Lynn McCammon.

