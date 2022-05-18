ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Mecklenburg County reported delay in election results publishing online

By Lindsay Clein
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News was there when ballots arrived at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections. And one of the big topics in this primary was election integrity and transparency.

There were 195 precincts reporting and vehicles have been lining up for the past two hours Tuesday night, bringing in ballot numbers.

Your Local Election HQ: Real-time live primary election results

The vehicles carried flash drives and bags of supplies from polling places. The flash drives were put into the computer to see how many people cast ballots. Then, all those numbers from all those flash drives were then added up. All-in-all it’s been smooth sailing for Mecklenburg County.

The polls opened up on time, so no problems there. In the last mid-term election, 21,000 people voted early. This year, around 42,000 people voted early, so that number doubled from four years ago in a primary.

The vehicles started rolling in around 8 p.m. Tuesday and it was non-stop until about 9:45 p.m. But now it’s finally beginning to calm down.

The only issue that was reported Tuesday night was online display results. Election officials reported it’s taking the state an additional 20 to 30 minutes to show result numbers online for the public.

Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

