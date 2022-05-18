ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets’ Brandon Nimmo leaves game after fouling ball off knee

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMets leadoff man Brandon Nimmo is day to day with a bruised right quadriceps after fouling a ball off his right knee and leaving New York’s game Tuesday night against the St. Louis Cardinals. Nimmo swung at a pitch...

The Atlantic

We Take Ourselves Out to the Ball Game

Kaitlyn: I need to be careful so you don’t think I’m speaking hyperbolically. These are my real feelings: Coney Island is heaven on earth. I think if “they” ever touched it—if they ever tore things down and put boring things in their place—that would be it for me. My heart would be broken. The boardwalk, the ocean, the hot dogs, the old women running the ring-toss and balloon-dart games who are still allowed to smoke cigarettes while they’re working, while they’re handling money and prizes for children: This is what keeps us alive and kicking. Catching a first sight of the Wonder Wheel from a mile away as the Q train crawls south above 15th Street—as Stephanie wrote in a famous tweet, “That’s the stuff.”
