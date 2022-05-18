Wolfpack girl's lacrosse battle back for win against Stealth

On Thursday both the Proctor softball and Duluth Marshall baseball teams picked up big wins. The Rails rallied from suffering just their first loss to shut out Greenway 10-0 at Egerdahl Field and improve to 17-1. Proctor pitcher Maddy Walsh threw 13 strikeouts allowing only one hit. At Wade Stadium,...
Registration is about to close for the Superior Internationals FC 2022 season. Interested players can sign up for the Duluth Amateur Soccer League (DASL) summer club through Saturday. Anyone 16+ can join the team. The program costs $130 dollars for 8-12 games held once or twice a week from June...
Hermantown Hawks softball pitcher Natalie Vitek pitched her first ever no hitter Monday, in a 13-0 win over Grand Rapids. Which consisted of eight strike outs, and one walk. Not only can she throw, Vitek also boosted the team, going 4-4 at the plate with a single in the first, fourth, and fifth and a double in the second.
Eight different athletes from Duluth East signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic and academic careers. The list includes Ian Morse who is heading to Saint Michael's College for DII cross country skiing. "We obviously have great athletics here and we have a great ski team. This...
Six different University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) baseball players earned All-UMAC Honors on Tuesday. All of which have been placed on the 2022 All-Upper Midwest Athletic Conference teams, including four on the first team. The list includes seniors Ryan Rodriguez and Bryce Flanagan, along with sophomores Isaac Fugere and Ben...
The Duluth FC soccer team was at home Wednesday evening taking on the Minnesota Twin Stars. Duluth would come out to play in this game with a dominant first half. Blake Perry would lead the way with two first half goals. Along with tallies from Sam Thorton, and Santiago Erazo.
Two Harbors celebrated six seniors who signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their academic and athletic careers on Thursday. One of those Agates included Clark Nelson who put his pen to paper to play football for North Dakota State College of Science. It's a move he says the Two Harbors coaching staff readied him for.
Congdon Park Elementary hosted a “Bike Rodeo” Tuesday evening at Ordean East Middle School. More than 100 kids showed up to ride bikes, learn about safety, and win some raffle prizes. Event organizer Katie Benziger said getting all the kids out was kid for there physical health as...
The 6th annual Variety of Wheels Car/Craft Show is coming up in Hibbing at the Memorial Building on Sunday. It's $10 per car to enter the show. Money will be split in prizes. There will also be 30 crafters in the Memorial Building. And there will be bike giveaways for...
Bent Paddle unveiled a new commemorative beer Wednesday evening at Bent Paddle Brewing in Duluth. The Wayfinder Freedom North Star Pale Ale was brewed to commemorate the commissioning of the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul. The limited time beer is available for purchase at Bent Paddle Brewing. “It’s a fabulous beer,” said...
If you are looking to run for office in Minnesota, the filing period is now open. That applies to city, state, federal, or county offices. Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman officially filed for Minnesota State House District 8B on Tuesday. He was the 10th person to file for the day. Alicia Kozlowski is running for the same seat, making her candidacy official also.
Nearly 1000 6th graders from around the region are on a floating classroom this week, attending River Quest. It's back in-person again, after a break due to COVID, and kids get on board the Vista Star. The Vista's general manager, Colleen Smith, told us, "We've had two dynamite weather days....
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for Wednesday May 18: Marley Mousseau. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a...
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Masonic Children’s Clinic for Communication Disorders in Duluth held an open house Thursday to give the community a better look at what the clinic offers. Eric Neetenbeek, President and CEO of Minnesota Mason Charities, said the clinic has a myriad of free programs to help children and families struggling with communication issues.
It's never too early to start fundraising for a good cause. Every year, the Alzheimer's Association helps millions of families navigate a diagnosis. One of the biggest fundraising events in the Northland is the Walk to End Alzheimer's. Aubrey Hagen, one of the co-chairs of the Duluth walk, got involved after her mother was diagnosed with Early-Onset Alzheimer's.
RNs are in high demand. So Thursday night, Essentia Health threw a nontraditional recruiting event: Nurses Night Out. "Our goal is to do something different for nurses. We didn't want to call it a typical recruitment event because it's not a recruitment event," Warren Little with Essentia's Magnet Special Forces said. "A fun event, but if you want a job, we're going to give you a job tonight too."
Starting Monday, staff in Duluth school buildings will again be required to mask up. The district said the mask requirement is for staff only, although students are "strongly urged" to wear masks in school. "We were hopefuly we would not have to go back to masking this school year and...
St. Louis County sheriff's deputies are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Northeast Regional Corrections Center in Saginaw. They say Kris Richard Severin was last seen at NERCC at 9 a.m. Wednesday. He was wearing a blue sweatshirt, jeans, and black shoes. Severin is 6 feet tall, 200...
Comments / 0