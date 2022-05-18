ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School budgets pass in Central New York

By Tom Coyne
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – No school budgets were defeated Tuesday in elections across the region. The cities of Utica, Rome, Oneonta, Little Falls, and Oneida all...

Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests in region

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Matthew J. Lenhart, 19, of Verona, was charged on May 11 in Verona with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree possession of a weapon. • Anthony R. Davis, 32, of Watertown, Jefferson County, was charged...
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

Salka running for newly proposed 53rd Senate District

Assemblyman John Salka, R-121, who currently represents parts of southern Otsego County, announced earlier this year his plans to run for New York State Senate, and now, we know which district. A special master was appointed by the court to redraw New York’s legislative districts after gerrymandered versions were tossed...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Oneida County Exec. Anthony Picente Might Run for Congress

The newly drawn congressional maps in New York have political leaders scrambling to determine who is running and which district they'll run in. Now, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says he's considering a run for Congress in the 22nd Congressional District. Picente said the newly drawn moderate 22nd is unique...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Oswego mayor will not run for state senate

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The mayor of Oswego will not run for the state senate seat representing Jefferson and part of Lewis County. In a statement Thursday afternoon, Billy Barlow said “I want to serve my community in a role where I can be effective. That role, for me, is not in the State Senate.”
OSWEGO, NY
96.9 WOUR

Picente: With Wolfspeed in Town, It’s Time MV Prepares for EV

With Wolfspeed opening up shop in Marcy, the surrounding-area ought to be prepared for the technology their first-of-it's-kind fabrication facility will bring. That message came from Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente this week who offered an updated plan for Oneida and Herkimer counties to prepare for the future of driving - electric vehicles.
MARCY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hometown roots remain in North Pole of Chittenango's new ownership

It’s often heard, in the small, Central New York village of Chittenango, that “all yellow brick roads lead back,” in an affectionate nod to its claim to fame: the birthplace of Wizard of Oz mastermind L. Frank Baum. The area attracts for its serenity and charm, with just under 5,000 residents that carry a generational appreciation for homegrown roots, community and tradition.
CHITTENANGO, NY
WKTV

Oneonta makes it to the ‘Seven to Save’ list

The City of Oneonta made it on a State-wide list of historic places, only this list is for areas in need of special attention. The City of Oneonta made it on a State-wide list of historic places, only this list is for areas in need of special attention.
ONEONTA, NY
Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow Issues Statement Regarding State Senate

OSWEGO – Today, May 19, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow issued the following statement regarding the State Senate. “Since the Senate districts changed on Monday, I’ve been bombarded with messages of encouragement and support from folks all around Central New York, of which I enormously appreciate. I’m humbled to be in the conversation. However, public service should be about wanting to do something, not be something, and I want to serve my community in a role where I can be effective. That role, for me, is not in the State Senate. I still have plenty more to do, and projects to complete, in my final year and a half as Mayor of Oswego. Simultaneously, I’ve recently been offered multiple career opportunities, most of which allow me to continue effectively serving the people of Central New York, and one of those opportunities is the path I prefer at this time as I complete my full tenure as Mayor. I wish all candidates the best of luck, and hope they provide Central New York the quality representation the people deserve.”
OSWEGO, NY
Romesentinel.com

Church to celebrate final Mass Saturday

ROME — St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, 133 River St., will celebrate its final Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21. The Rev. Michael Bundz, pastor, said the bishop will be present to celebrate the Mass and to give a special blessing of the altar. The Rev. Bundz is also pastor of St. Volodymyr the Great Ukrainian Catholic Church in Utica.
UTICA, NY
wrvo.org

Proposed 22nd congressional district could lead to tight race in CNY

Congressional hopefuls are taking a close look at the newest versions of redistricting maps, after a judge threw out maps drawn by the Democratically controlled state legislature. In the map put out by the state legislature, the 22nd Congressional District included parts of six different counties. But the new draft...
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Major new tenant for iconic building in Utica

UTICA — The Commercial Travelers Insurance building in downtown Utica at 70 Genesee St. will be receiving a new tenant, consulting firm company Barton & Loguidice as part of a mixed-use revitalization project. Mayor Robert Palmeri announced the arrival of the company, alongside Barton & Loguidice President and CEO John F. Brusa, Jr. and Vice President Chad W. Hutton.
UTICA, NY
14850.com

School board and budget vote results around Tompkins County

In Tuesday’s school district elections around Tompkins County, proposed budgets or spending plans passed in Dryden, Groton, Ithaca, and Lansing, and failed in Newfield. Proposed tax levies must receive a 60% yes vote to pass. According to Newfield district clerk Lori Owens, their proposed $22,413,422 budget failed with 151...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida County ‘ASAP’ program improves 911 response times

ONEIDA COUNTY, (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, May 19th, County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced the Oneida County Department of Emergency Services’ new ‘ASAP’ communication system that improves response time between alarm companies and 9-1-1 dispatchers. “The installation of the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) program...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

