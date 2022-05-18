ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shapiro wins Dem primary for Pa. governor

 2 days ago
Pennsylvania Democrats have made their choice for governor official, handing the nomination to second-term state Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro was unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Pa. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman wins Democratic Senate primary

John Fetterman, Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor, has won the state's Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, according to a race call from The Associated Press. The 6-foot-9 Fetterman, who often wears shorts to campaign events and has the persona of an authentic anti-politician, topped Rep. Conor Lamb in the primary.
PA Post-Primary Election Roundtable

There was a lot on the line in the Pennsylvania primary, with many tight races, late surging candidates and results of major national importance. The race for governor and for retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey's seat drew the most attention– and money, as it could be the democrats one chance to flip a seat this fall. We'll talk about yesterday's primary election results, what we learned about the state's electorate, the issues that motivated voters and the influence of former President Trump's endorsements. We'll also discuss the direction of our major political parties and what it all means for the general election this fall.
Doug Mastriano, backed by Trump, wins crowded Pa. GOP primary for governor

Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano has emerged as the winner from a crowded Republican primary for governor, according to a race call from The Associated Press. A retired Army colonel, Mastriano has risen to prominence espousing far-right views directly to a homegrown network of online supporters. He's also known for his support of a lie that widespread election fraud led to former President Donald Trump's loss in 2020. For that, Mastriano received Trump's endorsement.
Pa. judge halts Gov. Wolf's bridge tolling plans, for now

A judge has ordered a temporary halt to Gov. Tom Wolf's plan to toll as many as nine major bridges on interstates in Pennsylvania, siding Wednesday with Cumberland County and a handful of municipalities that are challenging the process as both illegal and unconstitutional.
Bill to create marijuana market in Delaware falls short again in House

The regulatory piece of a two-pronged effort in Delaware to legalize and create a retail market for marijuana failed Thursday in the state House. The bill needed a three-fifths majority, or 25 votes, in the 41-member House. The measure almost got there but Elsmere Democratic Rep. Larry Mitchell, a co-sponsor, was absent. That left the bill one vote short with 24.
