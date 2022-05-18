Northside names Julian Menchaca new football head coach/athletic director

Vernon Northside School Board approved Julian Menchaca as the Indians’ next head football coach and athletic director.

Menchaca joins Northside after four seasons at Newcastle. He led the Bobcats to a 22-21 record over that time, including two playoff appearances.

The Northside job was open after Jeremy Reeder stepped away from coaching to take over as principal.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.