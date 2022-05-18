As gas prices soar, Hoosiers wonder where gas tax dollars are going

INDIANAPOLIS — Everywhere you look in central Indiana, gas prices are more than $4.50 per gallon.

Helping fuel the price is the state gas tax, it's the highest in state history.

With a $.32 excise tax and a $.24 sales tax, Hoosiers are feeling the pain at the pump.

It's more important than ever to find the cheapest gas near you. You can use this map of gas prices , powered by Gas Buddy.

The sticker price can be a shock to many consumers. WRTV stopped by several gas stations Tuesday, the average price was $4.50/gallon.

Of that cost, $.56 of the price are the taxes. The big question is where are your taxpayer dollars going?

In the Indiana state budget agency's April report it states a majority goes to the gas use tax which is allocated to the general fund.

That is used to pay for a variety of things, traditionally in the past it's been used for the following:

General Property Taxes

Other Taxes

Business Licenses and Permits

Nonbusiness Licenses and Permits

Federal Operating Grants

Federal Shared Revenues

Federal Payments in Lieu of Taxes

State Operating Grants

State Shared Revenues

Financial Institutions Tax

Auto and Aircraft Excise

Certified Shares (Local Income Tax)

Property Tax Replacement Credit (Local Income Tax)

Commercial Vehicle Excise Tax

Liquor Excise Tax Distributions (ATC)

Liquor Gallonage T ax Distributions

Cigarette Tax Distributions

Wagering Tax Distributions

Charges for Services

Fines and Forfeitures

Interest on Investments

Rental of Property

Cable TV Franchise

Contributions and Donations From Private Sources

Interfund Transfers

Transfer From Parking Meter Fund

Transfer From Cumulative Capital Improvement Fund

Transfer From Dormant Fund

Proceeds of Capital Asset Dispositions

Proceeds From Long-T erm Debt

General Obligation Bond Proceeds

Premiums on Bonds Sold

Temporary Loan From Fund

Sale of Investments

Refunds

Other

For more on where the general fund has been used, click here.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's office said the money goes toward infrastructure, for things like roads and bridges.

His office referred WRTV to INDOT, who, as of Wednesday evening, had not resounded to our request.

The high price is why Democrats are pressuring Republicans to suspend Indiana gas taxes for the summer.

"We're getting to the point where they are starting to make decisions do they get gas or so other things in their life that are necessary," State Rep. Mitch Gore, D-Indianapolis, said.

Gore handed out $15 gas gift cards, which he said will help his constituents with the higher price they are paying at the pump.

"I need every little bit of help I can get," Deborah Bolden said. "The struggle is difficult."

Bolden, an Indiana resident, added she is on a fixed income and the change in gas price impacts her greatly.

She isn't the only one who appreciated the assistance Tuesday.

"I restrict my travel a little bit more and look for chances to carpool," Barbara VanVleet said.

Last week, experts said Hoosiers should expect gas prices to maintain or rise over the next couple of weeks.