ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

As gas prices soar, Hoosiers wonder where gas tax dollars are going

By Kaitlyn Kendall, James Howell Jr.
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ryc5j_0fhhYLhD00

INDIANAPOLIS — Everywhere you look in central Indiana, gas prices are more than $4.50 per gallon.

Helping fuel the price is the state gas tax, it's the highest in state history.

With a $.32 excise tax and a $.24 sales tax, Hoosiers are feeling the pain at the pump.

It's more important than ever to find the cheapest gas near you. You can use this map of gas prices , powered by Gas Buddy.

The sticker price can be a shock to many consumers. WRTV stopped by several gas stations Tuesday, the average price was $4.50/gallon.

Of that cost, $.56 of the price are the taxes. The big question is where are your taxpayer dollars going?

In the Indiana state budget agency's April report it states a majority goes to the gas use tax which is allocated to the general fund.

That is used to pay for a variety of things, traditionally in the past it's been used for the following:

  • General Property Taxes
  • Other Taxes
  • Business Licenses and Permits
  • Nonbusiness Licenses and Permits
  • Federal Operating Grants
  • Federal Shared Revenues
  • Federal Payments in Lieu of Taxes
  • State Operating Grants
  • State Shared Revenues
  • Financial Institutions Tax
  • Auto and Aircraft Excise
  • Certified Shares (Local Income Tax)
  • Property Tax Replacement Credit (Local Income Tax)
  • Commercial Vehicle Excise Tax
  • Liquor Excise Tax Distributions (ATC)
  • Liquor Gallonage T ax Distributions
  • Cigarette Tax Distributions
  • Wagering Tax Distributions
  • Charges for Services
  • Fines and Forfeitures
  • Interest on Investments
  • Rental of Property
  • Cable TV Franchise
  • Contributions and Donations From Private Sources
  • Interfund Transfers
  • Transfer From Parking Meter Fund
  • Transfer From Cumulative Capital Improvement Fund
  • Transfer From Dormant Fund
  • Proceeds of Capital Asset Dispositions
  • Proceeds From Long-T erm Debt
  • General Obligation Bond Proceeds
  • Premiums on Bonds Sold
  • Temporary Loan From Fund
  • Sale of Investments
  • Refunds
  • Other

For more on where the general fund has been used, click here.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's office said the money goes toward infrastructure, for things like roads and bridges.

His office referred WRTV to INDOT, who, as of Wednesday evening, had not resounded to our request.

The high price is why Democrats are pressuring Republicans to suspend Indiana gas taxes for the summer.

"We're getting to the point where they are starting to make decisions do they get gas or so other things in their life that are necessary," State Rep. Mitch Gore, D-Indianapolis, said.

Gore handed out $15 gas gift cards, which he said will help his constituents with the higher price they are paying at the pump.

"I need every little bit of help I can get," Deborah Bolden said. "The struggle is difficult."

Bolden, an Indiana resident, added she is on a fixed income and the change in gas price impacts her greatly.

She isn't the only one who appreciated the assistance Tuesday.

"I restrict my travel a little bit more and look for chances to carpool," Barbara VanVleet said.

Last week, experts said Hoosiers should expect gas prices to maintain or rise over the next couple of weeks.

TOP STORIES: Indiana DNR captain comments on illegal joy ride on I-465 in Indianapolis | Gun pulled on teen during alleged road rage incident on Indy's south side
| 'Tis the season for large morels in Indiana | Fogle co-conspirators Taylor and Baldwin sentenced for producing child sexual abuse material | Boone County tenants being forced out by investment group

Comments / 20

judy dean
1d ago

indy has alot of republicans..probably went in their pockets 😂😅..they take such good care of their people...NOT!! indy voted for this

Reply
5
David Nail
1d ago

into the pockets of Republican to have major investments in oil companies hope that cleared it up for you all

Reply(1)
6
Marty
1d ago

Don’t care where the taxes are going keep the prices high as a reminder don’t vote blue

Reply
8
Related
WANE-TV

Pain at the pump; Indiana motorists paying 74 cents a gallon in taxes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) As gas prices continue to set records, the tax paid on each gallon sold to consumers in Indiana is at record levels as well. Currently in Indiana, motorists pay about 74 cents a gallon in taxes. There’s an 18 cent federal tax, a 35 cent Indiana tax used to fund infrastructure projects and a seven percent sales tax calculated monthly which currently stands at 24.1 cents per gallon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WHAS11

Indiana Democrats urge Governor Holcomb to suspend gas tax

INDIANA, USA — Indiana’s sales tax charged on gasoline will barely change next month despite the recent sharp increase in gas prices. A calculation released Thursday by the Indiana Department of Revenue sets the state sales tax charged on gas at 24 cents a gallon for June. The rate charged during May is 24.1 cents a gallon.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Traffic
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Traffic
Indianapolis Recorder

Our Indiana wetlands — in hot water

Central Indiana residents likely don’t realize it, but there’s a natural area just north of 96th Street working around the clock to help with flood control. Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve, owned and managed by the city of Fishers, is 127 acres of diverse nature. The park is filled with amenities for visitors, including trails and picnic tables. The trails take visitors by wet areas of all shapes and sizes, and that’s where some quiet wonders of nature abound.
FISHERS, IN
14news.com

Southern Indiana oil refinery had carcinogenic gas escape

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Posey County oil refinery is still above “federal action levels” after its annual rate spiked following a Benzene leak last summer. Fuel at the CountryMark Refinery goes all over the state of Indiana, according to officials, and it’s the only one of its kind.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
95.3 MNC

High gas prices affecting the RV industry in Indiana

About nine in ten RVs produced in the world are made in northern Indiana. But, high gas prices may mean people have less money to spend on extras like recreational vehicles. “Over the last three years, we’ve set manufacturing records and consumer purchase records. So, we’re pleased to see that level of growth,” said Chris Stager, Economic Development Corp. of Elkhart County CEO, on Inside Indiana Business.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Purdue Extension officials want Hoosiers to be on the lookout for invasive ant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Purdue Extension Office is asking Hoosiers to be on the lookout for an invasive insect that packs a painful sting. The Asian Needle Ant was confirmed in Indiana recently -- with two specimens recovered in the southern part of the state. The species, originally from Eastern Asia, made its way to the United States in the 1930s but has not previously been identified in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excise Taxes#Gas Prices#Sales Taxes#Use Tax#Hoosiers#Atc
95.3 MNC

Democrats say Indiana could save you money by putting some taxes on hold

One-sixth of what you’re paying for gas right now is state and federal taxes. Democrats argue Indiana could save you money by putting some of those taxes on hold. Democratic legislators called for a gas tax suspension as part of the tax cut which passed in March when prices first went over four dollars a gallon. After a brief decline, prices are now about 30 cents a gallon higher than they were then. Democrats are calling for a special session to suspend the tax.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Todd Rokita, unclaimed property in Indiana

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is urging you to take a look at the website www.IndianaUnclaimed.gov to see if there is unclaimed property that belongs to you. In 2021, Rokita says his office returned more than $48 million dollars in unclaimed property to its rightful owners. Nearly $20 million has...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Lottery Chair ‘Disappointed’ in New Law

Hoosier Lottery leaders are reacting publicly for the first time to a new law blocking online lottery games unless the legislature okays it. Lottery commission chairman Bill Zielke says he’s “disappointed” at the law, which legislators pushed through in less than three weeks after reports the lottery was considering smartphone versions of its games. 12 states already offer e-lottery games, including all four of Indiana’s neighbors.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WISH-TV

Indiana farmland values continue to climb

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Over the past three months, the value of good Indiana farmland has increased eight percent over the previous quarter, according to the latest data from the Seventh Federal Reserve District in Chicago. The Fed also says year-over-year, the value has increased 23% in the Hoosier State.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

How Much Money Is Considered Rich In Indiana?

Do you consider yourself rich? Not just rich with family and friends. Not just rich in memories and experiences but actually rich. MONEY!. If you’re doing it all for the Benjamín’s, you’ll need a lot of them to be considered rich in Indiana. You got bank?
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Harmful PFAS detected in treated drinking water from 10 Indiana utilities

The state found harmful PFAS in the treated drinking water at 10 Indiana utilities in its first round of testing. Most of them are in southern and central Indiana. PFAS are human-made chemicals found in everything from carpets, to fast food wrappers, to firefighting foams on military bases — like Grissom Air Reserve Base near Kokomo. There are thousands of individual PFAS chemicals in the environment.
INDIANA STATE
WRTV

WRTV

26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy