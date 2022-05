Atkins' girls soccer team squeaked out a tight 2-1 win at home over North Iredell in the second round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs on Thursday. Junior forward Allison Wiebking and freshman winger Charlise Grimes each bagged a goal for the Camels (16-1-3, 10-0 Mid-State 3A). Junior attacking midfielder Austin Huffman was instrumental in creating the first goal, got credit for an assist off a shot attempt on the second goal, and was an overall menace on the pitch as she battled to win the ball back and was unafraid to take on defenders when she had it at her feet.

OLIN, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO