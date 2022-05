162 days and nights each year during the spring and summer months, baseball is on television. The game that's regarded as "America's national pastime" has become ubiquitous during summer nights in the United States, as well as the state of New York. Whether you're turning on the YES Network, SNY, or even NESN, odds are that a baseball game will be on the television for you to enjoy.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO