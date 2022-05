Win one, lose one has been the story lately for the Chicago White Sox, who can’t seem to stay above .500. The loss column grew Wednesday night as the Sox dropped the fourth of a five-game set in Kansas City by a score of 6-2. Lucas Giolito labored in his return from the COVID Related injured list and the White Sox offense remained relatively dormant. Sox hitters have one walk in their last two games.

