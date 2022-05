After not being able to travel for judging events for two years, Roswell High School’s FFA land judging team found success at state competition this year. The team of seniors Kathryn Surgett and Kaden Ramage, and juniors Braedon Greathouse, Tatum Johnson and Myca Patterson, took third place in land judging at the state completion in early April in Las Cruces. They finished out of the top contenders in national competition May 2 through May 6 in Oklahoma City, but said getting to go to the competition was a good experience.

