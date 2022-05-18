ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green River, WY

National Honor Society Dog Park Project Breaks Ground in Green River

By olivia kennah
 2 days ago

GREEN RIVER — For the last few years, the Green River High School (GRHS) National Honor Society (NHS) has been working toward building a dog park in Green River, and after years of hard work they have broke ground and have begun building. The NHS and the Greenbelt...

City-Wide Curbside Recycling Put on Pause for Now

ROCK SPRINGS — While the Rock Springs City Council made it clear at last night’s meeting that it is in favor of offering city-wide curbside recycling to residents, it unanimously voted down an ordinance creating the avenue to do that. During the Council meeting last night, the Council...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Sweetwater County Marriage Report for May 9-13, 2022

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from May 9-13, 2022. Colby Royal Griffin, 27, to McKenzee Larae Allison, 22, both of Rock Springs. Dennis James White, 52, to Carol Leann (Combe) Schofield, 51, both of Rock Springs. Austin Dale Malcolm, 19, to Taylor...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Washington Square Building Could Become Home for Single Mothers

GREEN RIVER — On December 26, 2019, the Green River community nearly lost a historical landmark when the Washington Square building went up in flames. Now, two years and five months later, a future has been outlined for the building. Debra Moerke, a Casper resident, has announced her plans...
GREEN RIVER, WY
Tony Yerkovich Announces Candidacy for Sweetwater County Treasurer

ROCK SPRINGS —Retired educator and current Rock Springs High School assistant football coach and assistant junior high track coach Tony Yerkovich has announced his intention to run for Sweetwater County Treasurer. Yerkovich is a lifelong resident of Rock Springs and hopes to utilize his experience as a former Business...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Solvay Offers Employment to Western Students

ROCK SPRINGS — Two Western Wyoming Community College (WWCC) industrial maintenance students were offered contingent employment opportunities with Solvay following their work as co-ops. Students Jason Starkey and Matt Seymour worked at Solvay as co-ops throughout the springs semester. The students did their final presentation sharing what they learned...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo Will Not Seek Another Term

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo announced he will not be seeking a fourth term in office. “It’s that time in which candidates are announcing their intentions. I feel I should inform you of my intentions so people can move forward in their lives. It’s with mixed feelings that I’ve made a decision not to seek a fourth term as your mayor,” Mayor Kaumo said during Tuesday night’s Rock Springs City Council meeting.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Pick Up Your FREE Memorial Day Keepsake at Vase Funeral Home

ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Green River Fire Responds to Smoke Inside Local Business

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Fire Department responded to a call at Green Island Gym last night around 9:15 p.m. after reports of smoke coming from the building. Three trucks reported to the scene and Captain Clint Kendall stated that upon entry, smoke was visible. The firefighters directed the patrons of the gym to exit the building.
GREEN RIVER, WY
Sweetwater County Candidate Filings Report: May 19

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County residents are continuing to file for city, county, and state offices. This year’s Primary Election is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 16, and residents will have through Friday, May 27, to file for their candidacy. To see the complete Sweetwater County candidate filings list, click here. To see the state’s complete filing list, click here.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Green River High School Class of 2022 Receives Diplomas

GREEN RIVER — The Wolves Gymnasium was packed Monday night as Green River High School (GRHS) graduated its Class of 2022. GRHS graduated its smallest class in years last night with 136 students earning their diplomas. Master of Ceremonies Kaelea Gibson directed the evening, introducing each of the speakers. First to address the graduates and the audience was Brittney Montgomery, the 2022 Wyoming Teacher of the Year.
GREEN RIVER, WY
Expedition Academy Graduates 16 in Tuesday Commencement Ceremony

GREEN RIVER — Green River’s Expedition Academy bid farewell to the Class of 2022 as 16 graduates celebrated in a commencement ceremony at Lincoln Middle School last night. Emily Peak got the ceremony underway leading her fellow graduates and their families in a rendition of the national anthem. Zander Sell welcomed everyone to the evening’s events, and Sweetwater County School No. 2 Superintendent Craig Barringer opened the evening with encouraging words about the future.
GREEN RIVER, WY
Green River Student Takes Fourth in State-Wide Mathcounts Competition

LARAMIE — Green River Lincoln Middle School student Bekalyn Swett came in fourth during the Wyoming State Mathcounts competition hosted by the University of Wyoming. The competition, which took place virtually March 31, featured 19 students from 12 schools from around the state. The event is open to sixth, seventh, and eighth-grade students. This year’s participants competed individually instead of in teams.
GREEN RIVER, WY
Theron J. Clark (March 25, 1944 – November 17, 2021)

Theron Clark, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully on November 17, 2021. Born March 25, 1944, in Vernal, UT, he was the oldest son of Iseral “Jay” and Lola Clark. Theron grew up in Utah, mostly around Lapoint in the Uintah Basin. He left school at an early age and began working odd jobs most of which included being a cowboy and herding sheep. He always said that was what made him want to drive trucks for a living, because he hated riding a horse. Theron had a love affair with machines from early on, and that carried with him throughout his life. He talked often of his 1963 Chevy Impala with a 409 and how he could get between Roosevelt and Vernal in no time in that car. It was in that car that he courted his sweetheart, Ronda Simmons. They were married on July 15th, 1965 and were together until her passing in July 2021. As newlyweds they made their way around the west following work. They started out in Heartline Washington, they made their way to Gillette Wyoming and then moved around for several years before settling in Rock Springs Wyoming for about 16 years and then they moved to Roosevelt Utah until 2002.
VERNAL, UT
Marjorie “Marj” Ann Reiter (July 8, 1949 – May 6, 2022)

Marjorie “Marj” Ann Reiter, 72, passed away Sunday, May 6, 2022, surrounded by her family at St. Luke’s Hospital in Meridian, Idaho. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born July 8, 1949, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of John Valko and...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
George Spence (July 2, 1937 – May 13, 2022)

George Spence, 84, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 at his home in Reliance, Wyoming. He was born on July 2, 1937 in Rock Springs, WY, the son of Alex Robertson Spence and Cecelia Krek. George graduated from the Reliance High School with the class of 1955 before enlisting in the Navy.
RELIANCE, WY
Charlie Newman (February 13, 1971 – May 15, 2022)

Charlie Newman, 51, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah with family members by his side. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past 12 years and former resident of Butte, Montana and Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born February 13, 1971 in Marion, Ohio; the son of Charles Newman and Margaret Hall.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Meeks Joins UW Cheer

GREEN RIVER — The University of Wyoming (UW) cheer team will be adding Green River High School (GRHS) senior Darica Meeks to their squad next year. The decision was an easy one for Meeks who will cheer for her home state Wyoming teams — something she has always dreamed of doing.
GREEN RIVER, WY

