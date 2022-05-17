News Release

CITY OF VICTORVILLE TO HOST CONCERTS IN THE PARK SERIES

Featuring performances by Victorville Sings Contestants

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 17, 2022

Victorville, Calif. – Today, the City of Victorville announced the return of its Concerts in the Park Series featuring a variety of bands and Victorville Sings contestants at Hook Park on select Fridays in June and July. Memberz Only, known for their rad 80’s tribute hits, will kick off the four-week series on June 17 at 6 p.m.

Grab your chairs and blankets and join in this free, family-oriented event that will include an arts and craft station, KidsZone, and food vendors. Arrive early to reserve lawn seating that is first come, first serve.

During the concerts, TXT2VOTE to select your favorite Victorville Sings contestants. Finalists will be selected from the first three concerts, and the champion will be crowned at the final concert on July 15. More details about the Victorville Sings competition are available at VictorvilleCA.gov/Recreation.

“We are excited to bring back this FREE, family-oriented event that showcases our local singing talent in a fun, enjoyable atmosphere. We invite you to come out and enjoy the great food and live music,” said Victorville Mayor, Debra Jones.

Victorville’s 2022 Concerts in the Park Lineup:

June 17 – Memberz Only (80’s Tribute Band)

June 24 – Upstream (Calypso, Soca & Caribbean Band)

July 8 – The Silverados (Country/Classic Rock Band)

July 15 – Hard Day’s Night (Beatles Tribute Band)

The City’s Concerts in the Park Series is free and open to the public. All concerts start at 6 p.m. and will be held at Hook Park located at 14973 Joshua St. in Victorville, Calif.

This event is made possible through support from local businesses including Signature Event Gold Sponsor, BNSF Railway; Signature Event Silver Sponsor, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP); Signature Event Bronze Sponsors, Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, Green de Bortnowsky LLC, and Mitsubishi Cement Corporation; and Neighbor Sponsor, Excel Scientific Inc.

For more information, call (760) 245-5551 or visit VictorvilleCA.gov.

# # #

Community members enjoy live music by Hard Day's Night during a Concert in the Park at Hook Park in Victorville.