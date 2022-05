(Hamburg) -- Hamburg school officials are floating the idea of a bond issue for three large-scale projects. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Hamburg School Board discussed the possibility of taking a $2.6 million bond issue to voters in September to cover the costs of a new auditorium, fitness center, and new classrooms for the recently state-approved charter high school. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News says the board had initially intended to use the district's Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE, funds and physical plant and equipment levy for the auditorium and fitness center. However, Wells says a bond issue would have fewer state restrictions.

