Strong Rock Christian's Cole Humphrey, Eagle's Landing Christian's Bo Shuler place at state golf

The Strong Rock Christian athletic program recently announced the hiring of three new head coaches for the 2022-23 school year. The new head coaches are Gavin Chapman in boys basketball, Ken Deyton in fastpitch softball and Myron Jackson in football. Chapman enters his new job after a successful four-year tenure...
Henry County Schools recognized the best in local high school athletics this week with its Honors Night celebration. Dutchtown’s Garrison Madden was named Male Athlete of the Year, and Stockbridge’s Carrington Wilson was Female Athlete of the Year. Hampton’s Reuben Johnson was Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and Union Grove’s Carson Brantley earned Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors.
The Atlanta Braves have partnered with the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) to host the third annual GHSA 6A and 7A Baseball State Championships at Truist Park. Designed to showcase baseball talent in the Southeast, the championships are an extension of the organization’s efforts to foster the next generation of young baseball talent. The championships […]
The post Atlanta Braves and Georgia High School Association to Host 6A and 7A Baseball Championship Games at Truist Park This Week appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
The Redan Raiders advanced to the GHSA Baseball Class 3A State Championship with a 6-1 deciding-game victory on the road over Pierce County High School on May 17. The win advances Redan to a best-of-three series against Pike County High School beginning May 23 at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville. A third game will be played May 24 if necessary.
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with North Gwinnett 4-star DT Kayden McDonald. He ranks as the nation’s No. 35 DL and the No. 247 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
COMMERCE — This is a town divided by the Norfolk Southern Railroad but is on the same page when it comes to its football team, whose former players and alumni gathered with the greatest of feeling last week to honor its longtime former football coach, Ray Lamb. Lamb was...
The prominence of the transfer portal for Georgia Tech’s roster building continues to rise. With these latest additions, GT now has 14 commitments from the portal. The staff has made clear that its priority is building the 2022 roster. Improvement must happen now. I don’t fault the strategy, although I don’t see the kind of game-changing talent coming to GT that makes me think it likely that enough improvement happens.
The University of Georgia has become a national brand, recognized across the country as a premier football program. They have been for quite some time under head coach Kirby Smart, collecting talent from as far as Clovis, California to Warwick Rhode Island, heck even international with the signing ...
ATHENS, Ga. — Arch Manning of the Manning family is down to three schools. The Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas Longhorns, and Georgia Bulldogs are all fighting over college football's most eligible Bachelor. Who will get his final rose?. The Locked On Podcast Network had three shows come together, Locked...
If you're tempted to think that little Covington, Georgia, looks like something out of a movie scene, it's probably because it is. Sometimes called the Hollywood of the South, this small town 35 miles southeast of Atlanta has taken a star turn in more than 140 TV shows and films: It's played Serenity, South Carolina, in Netflix's Sweet Magnolias and Mystic Falls, Virginia, in The Vampire Diaries' eight-season run. Feel-good movie Remember the Titans was partially shot here, as was My Cousin Vinny. But 200-year-old Covington's true star power lies in its small-town spirit, which shines brightest on holidays, including the Fourth of July.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Gas prices are on the rise all over the nation. Here in the Chattahoochee Valley, we are now averaging more than $4 a gallon, but some drivers have noticed a difference in price when crossing the state line from Georgia into Alabama. Most Georgians are feeling...
EUGENE, Ore. – We now know when the Oregon Ducks will kick off the Dan Lanning era. The season opener against defending national champion Georgia in Atlanta will start at 12:30 on September 3rd. The game, called the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff, will air nationally on ABC.
Georgia’s intense, devilish heat is starting to settle in now, but those 90-degree-plus temperatures and long days of summer sunlight so warm one’s skin cringes do have an upside: peach season is officially underway in Georgia. Folks from outlying states can believe otherwise, but nothing stands on the...
MORROW — Spivey Hall is hosting an in-person Summer Music Camp for 4-7th graders. The weeklong camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 6-10 at First Baptist Church of Jonesboro. The camp is open to students with and without music experience and will cover a...
STOCKBRIDGE – Horis A. Ward-Fairview Chapel and Fairview Memorial Gardens, a member of the Dignity Memorial network, completed Phase II of Garden of Peace. The new addition adds 9,227 square feet of space to the Garden of Peace, including 200 new cemetery options. The expanded garden features a new...
ROME, Ga. — She’s one of the most controversial members of Congress and she lives right here in Georgia. In a rare move, Marjorie Taylor Greene invited 11Alive and other journalists to join her for a day on the campaign trail. Marjorie Taylor Greene is known to butt...
Comments / 0