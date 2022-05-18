Oklahoma State Department of Health sharing FAQ on infant formula shortage

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health is working to help illuminate community members on the current infant formula shortage, and give guidance toward resources amid the shortage.

“While we are unable to become directly involved in the supply-chain process, we will try to keep Oklahomans up-to-date on how to find resources and updates as they become available from the federal government and manufacturers,” OSDH officials said.

OSDH officials provided the following FAQ factsheet, giving information on what caused the shortage, how the government is addressing the situation and how to find or supplement formula in local areas:

The infant formula shortage has been attributed to a large recall of several formulas , including Similac, in February coupled with COVID-19 pandemic-related supply chain issues.

OSDH officials also directed community members to a Department of Health and Huma n Services factsheet for national formula manufacturer hotlines and community resources.

