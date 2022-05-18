ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Car dealership owner shot trying to reclaim loaner car in Arlington

fox4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe victim’s coworkers say the shooter has been...

www.fox4news.com

starlocalmedia.com

Plano woman arrested for alleged aggravated robbery against family members

A Plano woman was arrested last week on suspicion of aggravated robbery against her family. According to an incident report filed by the Plano Police Department, police arrested 32-year-old Lea Ann Oliver of Plano three days after she allegedly broke into her family's house on May 9. The report indicates...
PLANO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound police investigating garage and vehicle burglaries at River Walk apartments

Residents of Flower Mound’s River Walk apartments are on alert after a rash of overnight garage and vehicle burglaries that occurred early Monday morning. “Based upon preliminary investigation it appears suspects entered potentially unlocked vehicles and garages looking for items. They also forced entry or attempted to force entry into some garages,” said Flower Mound Police Officer Justin Hobbs.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Arrests Made in Connection to Arlington Shooting Death Outside of Motel

The Arlington Police Department has made three arrests in connection to the May 17 shooting death of a 19-year-old man outside of a motel. Homicide detectives obtained arrest warrants and took into custody 18-year-old Toby Garcia, 45-year-old James Capps and 17-year-old Joseph Garcia Wednesday afternoon. The incident stems from Tuesday...
ARLINGTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Wills Point ISD student killed after car wreck

WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – A Wills Point ISD student was killed in a car accident Tuesday evening, according to the school district. Jackson Adams died from his injuries in the car accident. According to Wills Point ISD, Adams was a “beloved student” and was extremely active in their theatre arts program. He was recently […]
WILLS POINT, TX
fox4news.com

Police investigating shots fired in Northwest Dallas on Mother’s Day

DALLAS - People living in a Northwest Dallas neighborhood got a rude awakening Mother's Day morning. Someone in a car driving down the street was firing one shot after another. Two women who live where the shots were fired collected more than a dozen shell casings from around their homes.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Repo man shot while trying to repossess car: Arlington police

ARLINGTON, Texas - A man repossessing a car in Arlington was shot, and police are looking for the shooter. Police say the victim, a man in his 50s, was hooking up a car at an apartment complex on Alexis Avenue near 360 and Green Oaks Boulevard on Monday around noon. It is not clear if there was a confrontation before the shooting.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

3 Arlington elementary schools placed on lockdown during nearby search for suspect

ARLINGTON, Texas — Three Arlington ISD elementary schools were placed on lockdown at around 3 p.m. Wednesday as police engaged in a search for a suspect nearby. According to Arlington Police, the call to put Wimbish Elementary, Speer Elementary and Pope Elementary in lockdown was made "out of an abundance of caution" as officers and a Department of Public Safety helicopter searched for a suspect near West Randol Mill Road's intersections with Oakwood Lane and North Fielder Road.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Crews Battle Large Fire at 3-Story Apartment Building in South Fort Worth

No injuries were reported in a large fire that damaged two dozen units of a 3-story apartment building Thursday evening in southern Fort Worth, firefighters say. In a statement, a Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman said crews were first dispatched to an apartment fire shortly before 7 p.m. in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Way in South Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
blackchronicle.com

Dallas County sheriff IDs remains found in well by mushroom hunters

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday they had identified the human remains that mushroom hunters found in a well earlier this month. According to the sheriff’s office, the remains are of 60-year-old Kevin Rogers of Springfield. His remains were found by mushroom hunters in a well near...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
case.edu

Law’s Ayesha Bell Hardaway discussed the death of a shooting victim whose medical care was delayed by police interrogation

‘He was the love of my life.’ Fort Worth woman mourns death of boyfriend in shooting. Ft. Worth Star-Telegram: Ayesha Bell Hardaway, associate professor of law and co-director of the Social Justice Institute, weighed in on the case of a shooting victim who was interrogated by police for an hour—thereby putting off his medical treatment—before he could get medical attention. He died minutes after the police interrogation ended. “The first thing, you know, I would expect is that there would be an order that requires police officers to prioritize medical care, in furtherance of the mission to value the sanctity of life,” Hardaway said.
FORT WORTH, TX

