Car dealership owner shot trying to reclaim loaner car in Arlington

‘He was the love of my life.’ Fort Worth woman mourns death of boyfriend in shooting. Ft. Worth Star-Telegram: Ayesha Bell Hardaway, associate professor of law and co-director of the Social Justice Institute, weighed in on the case of a shooting victim who was interrogated by police for an hour—thereby putting off his medical treatment—before he could get medical attention. He died minutes after the police interrogation ended. “The first thing, you know, I would expect is that there would be an order that requires police officers to prioritize medical care, in furtherance of the mission to value the sanctity of life,” Hardaway said.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO