Florida State

Florida baseball hits walk-off HR versus No. 20 Florida State

By Zachary Huber
 2 days ago
Florida baseball second baseman Sterlin Thompson entered his at-bat in the bottom of the ninth in a tied ballgame versus No. 20 Florida State 0-for-2 with a walk. With left fielder Wyatt Langford on second as the go-ahead runner, he took the first two pitches for a ball and a strike.

Then the Seminoles reliever Andrew Armstrong then lofted a fastball over the heart of the plate. Thompson kept his eyes locked on the baseball and launched the pitch into orbit where it eventually landed in the left-field berm. The walk-off bomb gave the Gators the 7-5 victory against Florida State on Tuesday at Condron Ballpark.

Langford kept raking as he has through most of SEC play. He hit a solo shot to lead off the game and did it again in the third inning.

FSU responded in the top of the second with three runs off of Florida starter Nick Ficarrotta via a two-run shot and an RBI double.

Just like a seesaw, the momentum then shifted back and forth. It tilted toward the Gators in the bottom of the third as they scored four runs to take the lead back at 5-3. Then it went back to the Seminoles in the fourth when they tied the game.

The game became a pitcher’s duel from the fifth inning on between Florida’s Tyler Nesbitt and Florida State’s Jonah Scolaro. Nesbitt went 3 1/3 innings, allowing only one hit that came at the start of the ninth. Scolaro tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up two hits, a walk and an earned run.

Langford then singled in the ninth, which was then followed by Thompson’s walk-off home run to give the Gators the game and series victory. Langford finished the evening three for five with two homers and two RBIs. Thompson and designated hitter Jac Cagilanone also recorded two hits.

Florida will stay at home this weekend as it will face South Carolina in the regular-season finale. The first game of the series is Thursday at 7 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+.

