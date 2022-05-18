Crisis on Rikers Island

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was apparently hit with a double case of amnesia on Thursday. That, or he tried to pull a fast one on the public and the press. In a morning interview on FOX 5’s “Good Day New York,” Adams made the inaccurate statement that “in my professional career, I have never witnessed crime at this level.” A former New York City police officer from 1984-2006, Adams was on the force in 1990, when there were a record 2,262 murders in the city. According to the NYPD’s own statistics, major crimes were down more than 80% at the end of 2021 compared to 1990, and the murder rate dipped 78%.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO