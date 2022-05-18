ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crisis on Rikers Island

Faced with the deadline to come up with an action plan to fix the...

Mayor Adams' conflicting crime comments

As crime rates remain high around New York City, Mayor Eric Adams is defending his record on public safety. After nearly 6 months on the job, polls show his approval rating on crime is down and critics are wondering if he's sending mixed messages.
Another day of contradictory remarks from Eric Adams – this time on crime

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was apparently hit with a double case of amnesia on Thursday. That, or he tried to pull a fast one on the public and the press. In a morning interview on FOX 5’s “Good Day New York,” Adams made the inaccurate statement that “in my professional career, I have never witnessed crime at this level.” A former New York City police officer from 1984-2006, Adams was on the force in 1990, when there were a record 2,262 murders in the city. According to the NYPD’s own statistics, major crimes were down more than 80% at the end of 2021 compared to 1990, and the murder rate dipped 78%.
Another Rikers Inmate Dies, 5th at NYC Jail This Year

A 31-year-old Rikers inmate died early Wednesday, the fifth inmate to die in custody since the start of the year inside the New York City jail. Mary Yehudah passed just after 5 a.m. at Elmhurst Hospital, the Department of Correction said in a statement. A cause of death is pending, the DOC said.
Mayor Adams tests subway weapons detection technology at City Hall

NEW YORK -- With the epidemic of gun violence continuing unabated, Mayor Eric Adams is using the very seat of government, City Hall, to try out a high-tech weapons detection system he hopes to install in subways and schools.CBS2's Marcia Kramer got a firsthand look Thursday.After that gunman shot up the Sunset Park subway, the mayor vowed to use every bit of new technology he could find to stop people from from carrying and using weapons. He is using City Hall as a guinea pig to test out a new system that looks like ones used at airports."This has been...
Major Long Island gang takedown

NEW YORK - Operation Long Island Wave had a single goal: to take some of the worst violent offenders off the streets of Nassau and Suffolk County. "We arrested 116 people and everybody is safe," said Commander Edward McMahon with the New York-New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force of the U.S. Marshals Service.
Brooklyn residents frustrated, confused by apparent fireworks

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Residents across Brooklyn heard booming noises on Thursday night. One user on Twitter posted video of what appears to be fireworks. Some said the noises sounded like explosions. Illegal fireworks have been an issue in the past and, in 2020, a task force was launched to crack down on the issue. At […]
Kew Gardens residents push for alternative to borough-based jails

QUEENS — Many residents in Kew Gardens are outraged over a planned jail site they say will change their neighborhood. “Unfortunate it’s a syndrome of ‘not in my backyard,’” said Kew Gardens resident Amy Goldman. “I feel bad for the people, but I don’t want them in my neighborhood.”
City files Rikers reform plan to avoid federal takeover

As protestors marched against Rikers Island in front of City Hall Tuesday, the city filed its proposed Rikers action plan in federal court. The 26-page document is supposed to detail how Mayor Eric Adams’ administration is going to turn the troubled jail complex around. The city hopes the plan...
Arrest Made Month After Brazen Daylight Beating Kills Beloved NYC Store Owner

Authorities have arrested a man in the case of a Queens pawnshop owner who died weeks after a beating so savage that cops initially thought he'd been shot in the head. Rondolfo Lopez-Portillo, a 48-year-old from Queens, faces murder, robbery and criminal weapons possession charges in the March 28 attack on Arasb Shoughi at the 60-year-old's Global Pawn store on Jamaica Avenue.
NYPD Police Officer, Tzu Cheung, 44, Arrested

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 1350 hours, the following 44-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Staten Island. Arrested:. Tzu Cheung. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. harassment;. criminal contempt. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations...
Best Of Worst Worlds: R. Kelly Has Allegedly Befriended Accused Brooklyn Subway Shooter In Jail

R. Kelly is making some very interesting friendships while behind bars. It is being reported he and the accused Brooklyn subway shooter have become close associates. As per Complex the crooner turned convict is said to have struck a casual friendship with Frank James; the man who is accused of a mass shooting on a New […] The post Best Of Worst Worlds: R. Kelly Has Allegedly Befriended Accused Brooklyn Subway Shooter In Jail appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
