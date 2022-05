Hundreds of people gathered downtown in the parking lot of the new Hempstead County Courthouse to watch history being made. For only the 4th time since 1836 the county officially dedicated a new courthouse. The structure, formerly First National Bank and Farmers Bank & Trust, was purchased by the county and has been refurbished to serve as the 4th county courthouse replacing a structure built in 1939. Not only were county officials on hand along with VIP’s from around the state and representatives from Farmers Bank & Trust but the Hope High Band was on hand to provide music. Following the ribbon-cutting refreshments were served by Sheba and Milko Smith.

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR ・ 19 HOURS AGO