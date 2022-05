WARMINSTER >> Patrick McKinney knew it was gone as soon as it left his bat. Archbishop Wood’s junior catcher provided the explosion at the end of the fuse with his go-ahead, three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning Saturday, a single swing that turned everything around for the host Vikings. The No. 2 seed in the PCL playoffs had been struggling against No. 7 seed St. Joe’s Prep, but some self-starting energy in the fifth provided all the drive Wood needed to finish things off.

