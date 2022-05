KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Commission, sitting at the board of canvassers, has declared the results of the May 10 primary election. As the board of canvassers, the commission was responsible for the oversight of the canvass for the primary election for all county races, congressional races, the Board of Education race, the Charleston municipal race and the town of Belle.

