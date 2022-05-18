ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minecraft Reveals New Angry Birds DLC

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinecraft has revealed its latest official collaboration, which features content based on Angry Birds. Developed by official Minecraft partner Oreville Studios, the Angry Birds DLC puts players in the role of Red, as you work to free your kidnapped friends and recover stolen eggs. More characters become playable after being rescued,...

comicbook.com

Polygon

Dying Light studio teases its new fantasy RPG from ex-Witcher developers

Dying Light developer Techland offered a sneak peek at its next project, “a new fantasy epic set in a sprawling open world,” in an update on Tuesday as the Polish studio tries to scale up development for its untitled fantasy role-playing game. The studio also offered a glimpse at who’s developing that new game, a team composed of talent behind CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher games and Cyberpunk 2077.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dead Space Remake Release Date Revealed

EA has announced a release date for its remake of Dead Space. More specifically, EA has revealed that the remake of the sci-fi survival-horror classic is releasing on January 27, 2023 via the PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X. There's no word of PS4 and Xbox One versions, nor any other console or platform like Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, or Amazon Luna. In other words, the Frostbite remake from EA motive will be a "next-gen" exclusive.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Report Details Reveal Date

A new report has seemingly detailed when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will formally be revealed by Activision and Infinity Ward. Over the past couple of weeks, numerous different insiders and reports have claimed to know when Activision will plan to show off MW2 for the first time. And while Activision itself has clearly been changing its plans internally, it sounds like we finally have a new date to circle on the calendar.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

It Took 25 Years And $10,000 To Fix GoldenEye

"GoldenEye 007" came out back in 1997. It was one of the most popular titles on the N64 at the time of its release and is still considered one of the most influential shooters in gaming history. Franchises like "Halo" and "Call of Duty" can all trace their roots back to the free-exploration-based movement that was established in the Pierce Brosnan Bond game. This opened the floor for players to navigate the game stealthily and hunt for hidden secrets. The single-player campaign had plenty to keep fans engaged as Bond attempted to thwart a criminal syndicate from using a satellite to melt down the world's financial centers. It was just the right amount of camp, blended with challenging level design and plenty of action.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angry Birds#Xbox One#Video Game#Oreville Studios#Dlc#The Bad Piggies#Angrybirds#Rovio Entertainment
ComicBook

Bethesda Makes Popular Game Free for Limited Time

A popular Bethesda game is now available for free, courtesy of the Epic Games Store. The Epic Games Store is currently giving not one, not two, but three free games until next Thursday. Two of these games are Jotun: Valhalla Edition and Redout: Enhanced Edition. The third, the most notable, is Prey. Developed by Arkane Studios -- the team also responsible for the likes of Dishonored and Deathloop -- Prey was released back in 2017. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores vary, with the highest being on Xbox One, where it has an 84. At release, the game flew under the radar of many. Years later, it's developed into a bit of a cult classic as more and more people discover an appreciation for the immersive sim and the closet thing we've gotten to BioShock since BioShock.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Prey': Trailer, Release Date, Setting, and Everything We Know So Far About the 'Predator' Prequel

The Predator franchise has continued with at least one new movie every decade or so, but most fans would probably agree that the original 1987 film starring everyone's favorite Austrian Arnold Schwarzenegger is far and away the strongest installment. Predator 2 and Predators were decent enough, but the two Alien vs. Predator films were more akin to cheap fan service instead of proper filmmaking. Not to mention, 2018's The Predator was considered a bit of a misfire by both fans and critics, with the messy plot making the film feel like it was trying to be a superhero movie instead of a horror-action flick like the original. Regardless of their varying quality, it seems that it would be fair to say that no subsequent film has been able to capture the suspense and entertainment value of the original.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Pokemon: Hisuian Snow Sets Release Date for Episode 2

Pokemon has revealed when Episode 2 of the new Pokemon: Hisuian Snow web series will be making its debut! The Pokemon franchise is in the midst of celebrating the 25th Anniversary for the anime, and there are many different projects in the works for both the anime and the original video game series. One of the most surprising is a new series of special episodes highlighting the Hisui region from the Pokemon Legends: Arceus game that introduces a brand new character and different kind of story seen from the main series. With the first of these new episodes released, it's now time to look ahead for the next one!
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Surprises With One of Tanjiro's Hilarious Faces

One hilarious Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay has somehow recreated one of Tanjiro Kamado's most memorable faces in a great way! Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series is now one of the most successful Shonen Jump franchises of all time despite the manga itself ending its run a couple of years ago. Fans were immediately drawn to the core concept of watching Tanjiro fighting some terrifying monsters at the cost of his own physical and mental well being. But at the same time, there was plenty of room for goofier and more humorous moments throughout the series as well.
COMICS
ComicBook

Man of Steel 2 Trends As DC Fans Choose Between Superman or The Batman Sequel

Man of Steel 2 is trending (once again) on social media, as a recent Twitter post sparked debate between DC fans about whether or not The Batman 2 or Man of Steel 2 would be the sequel they want the most. Needless to say, that debate has been pretty spirited, but it's clear from the fact that the debate is even happening that there's still a lot of love out there for a sequel to Zack Snyder's Man of Steel!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ninja Kamui Reveals First Poster

While the big headlines for Adult Swim might currently be the fact that Rick And Morty is set to get a new spinoff series that will take the Smith family and place them into the medium of anime, that wasn't the only thing that was announced for the Cartoon Network programming block. A new original series titled Ninja Kamui will be brought to life by the director of Jujutsu Kaisen's first season, Sunghoo Park, who was able to blow anime fans away via some of the wild battles that Yuji Itadori and his fellow classmates had against cursed beings.
COMICS
ComicBook

Sword Art Online Promises New Announcements for Special Event This Month

Sword Art Online will be kicking off its milestone 10th Anniversary celebration with a special new event later this month, and is hyping up some big announcements for the future of the anime! The TV anime series wrapped up the massively long Alicization arc some time ago, and while fans are waiting for the series to return, there have been special new feature film releases taking on the Sword Art Online Progressive spin-off series. But it seems that there might even be more in the works as the franchise is teasing some special announcements for the milestone anniversary string of projects.
COMICS
ComicBook

New Attack On Titan Funko Pop Pre-Orders Launch at Funkoween 2022

While you wait for Attack on Titan to return in 2023 to conclude its anime run, enjoy a new collection of Funko Pops inspired by the series. New AoT Pop figures of Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman, Bertholt Hoover, and Ymir's Titan have dropped as part of Funko's massive Funkoween event, which celebrates reaching the halfway point to Halloween in 2022.
COMICS
ComicBook

One-Punch Man Explains Why Garou Really is a Hero

One-Punch Man has been unleashing Garou's most monstrous state yet, but the newest chapter of the series is teasing that despite all of this, he really is a true hero at heart. The Human Monster saga has been the longest arc in the series to date, but it has finally reached its climax as now that the Monster Association has been taken out, fans are finally getting to see the long awaited fight between Saitama and Garou. After the two of them had crossed paths a few times before, this is the first time they are actually trading blows.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Shares Promo for Episode 111: Watch

Pokemon Journeys is now getting ready for its final climax with its run of episodes in Japan, and has tease more of what is coming next with the preview for the next major episode in the series! The newest iteration has crossed over a major turning point in its original run in Japan as both Ash Ketchum and Goh are closer to accomplishing their dreams than ever before. This means that the series is now reaching the final opportunities to bring in as many notable faces from the past as possible, but thankfully it looks like the next episode is setting up for another major reunion for Ash.
COMICS
ComicBook

Xbox Series X Users Surprised With Major Exclusive Stealth Release

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have been surprised with a console exclusive stealth release. The Xbox One never had the edge on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch in terms of exclusive and console exclusive games, and still doesn't with the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, but it's making progress. The Xbox Series consoles have already had the likes of Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, with games like Starfield, Redfall, Fable, Perfect Dark, The Elder Scrolls 6, Hellblade 2, Avowed, and more on the horizon. The latest exclusive has caught Xbox users by surprise though as its release has come out of nowhere.
VIDEO GAMES
thebrag.com

You can watch a new episode of ‘Love, Death & Robots’ on YouTube for free

If you’re a fan of Love, Death & Robots, you’re in luck, because Netflix has dropped a brand-new episode of the adult anthology series on YouTube. The episode, which can be watched for free, is titled ‘Three Robots: Exit Strategies’, and is the first direct sequel in the series’ history. It follows the events of season one’s ‘Three Robots’, which saw the three titular robots enjoy a sightseeing trip around a post-apocalyptic city.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Detective Conan Case Closed Episode 1044 Release Date and Time, Countdown

Detective Conan, also known as Case Closed, came back with episode 1043, shifting back to Conan's cases. The shonen anime is now fully back on track, at least for the following few weeks. Here's everything you need to know about Detective Conan Case Closed Episode 1044 including its release date and time.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Konosuba Teases New Anime Update Coming Soon

It's been a long time since we have gotten an update about Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World's future, but it seems like the wait will be over soon as the franchise is teasing that a new update will be coming as soon as this month! The first two seasons and a movie taking on Natsumi Akatsuki and Kurone Mishima's original novel series have been received as some of the best anime in recent memory, and it was announced last Summer that the series was getting ready to make a return with a brand new anime project.
COMICS
Collider

Pixar Reveals First Look and Release Date for 'Elemental'

Pixar has unveiled its 27th feature film a little over a year before it's expected to reach theaters. Elemental, which comes out on June 16, 2023, is a story based around the four elements personified and living together in a big city. Concept art from the film shows the two main characters strolling through the bustling city which has architecture inspired by the four elements. Peter Sohn (The Good Dinosaur, Partly Cloudy short) will direct the film.
MOVIES

