Minecraft Reveals New Angry Birds DLC

The Predator franchise has continued with at least one new movie every decade or so, but most fans would probably agree that the original 1987 film starring everyone's favorite Austrian Arnold Schwarzenegger is far and away the strongest installment. Predator 2 and Predators were decent enough, but the two Alien vs. Predator films were more akin to cheap fan service instead of proper filmmaking. Not to mention, 2018's The Predator was considered a bit of a misfire by both fans and critics, with the messy plot making the film feel like it was trying to be a superhero movie instead of a horror-action flick like the original. Regardless of their varying quality, it seems that it would be fair to say that no subsequent film has been able to capture the suspense and entertainment value of the original.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO