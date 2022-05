LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Veterans Memorial Museum in Laurel was awarded a $250,000 grant to help with building and improvement plans for the facility. Built in 2005, the museum is a popular destination for residents in the Pine Belt and visitors from out of state. It’s home to several thousand military artifacts, photos and memorabilia, which honors the life of enlisted men and women who have served the country.

LAUREL, MS ・ 10 HOURS AGO