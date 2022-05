The majority of Philly YIMBY’s attention is focused on development activity in the city of Philadelphia. This comes as no surprise, especially considering that more than 50 percent of new residential permits issued in 2021 in Pennsylvania were issued within the city limits. However, there is plenty of interesting activity happening in the surrounding communities, as well, just on a smaller scale. A variety of suburban towns and communities are densifying and building urban housing more resemblant of what is found within the city within whose orbit they lie. The Borough of Media is a prime example.

MEDIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO