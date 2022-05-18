ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

McHugh brothers hosting Twins Passing Academy this Sunday - 3Sports

KIII TV3
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe football camp welcomes in the linemen this...

www.kiiitv.com

Pleasanton Express

Pleasanton playoff journey is stopped by Robstown

Pleasanton’s baseball team entered the area round of the playoffs against the Robstown Cottonpickers having won three straight games by at least nine runs. The Eagles had won a warmup game against Crystal City 10-0 on April 29 before sweeping Uvalde in the Bi-district round by outscoring the Coyotes 23-5 over two games.
PLEASANTON, TX
ValleyCentral

21-year-old missing in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is on the search for a woman last seen on April 29. Authorities are looking for Leticia Franco, 21. According to investigators, Franco was reported missing on May 9, 2022, by family. She was last heard from on April 29, 2022. Franco is 5 feet, […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Canales: Sadly, Texas history books leave out many of our state’s Mexican-American civil rights leaders

I had the honor of traveling to Washington, D.C., for the induction of my great-uncle, Jose Tomas Canales (JT Canales) into the LULAC Hall of Fame. JT Canales and Alonso Perales (from Alice, Texas) are the first and only inductees. JT Canales and Alonso Perales are two of the founders and former presidents of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), which is the largest and oldest Hispanic and Latino civil rights organization in the United States.
TEXAS STATE

