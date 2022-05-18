McHugh brothers hosting Twins Passing Academy this Sunday - 3Sports

I had the honor of traveling to Washington, D.C., for the induction of my great-uncle, Jose Tomas Canales (JT Canales) into the LULAC Hall of Fame. JT Canales and Alonso Perales (from Alice, Texas) are the first and only inductees. JT Canales and Alonso Perales are two of the founders and former presidents of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), which is the largest and oldest Hispanic and Latino civil rights organization in the United States.

