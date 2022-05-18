McHugh brothers hosting Twins Passing Academy this Sunday - 3Sports

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Extreme heat has settled in over South Texas and there will soon be a free way to help cool the family off. All city pools-- Greenwood Pool, H-E-B Pool, Oso Pool, and West Guth Pool--are set to open on Memorial Day Weekend. The H-E-B Pool...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Getting through grueling coursework to earn your degree in nursing can be immensely challenging. One Corpus Christi mother and daughter are doing it together- motivating one another and helping each other persevere and remain headstrong when the fatigue set in. Friday, their hard work will...
Pleasanton’s baseball team entered the area round of the playoffs against the Robstown Cottonpickers having won three straight games by at least nine runs. The Eagles had won a warmup game against Crystal City 10-0 on April 29 before sweeping Uvalde in the Bi-district round by outscoring the Coyotes 23-5 over two games.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department's Narcotics and Vice Investigation Division paid a visit to a southside gameroom Thursday afternoon where they said illegal gambling took place. According to CCPD Deputy Chief Anthony Sanders, NVID officers joined the State Comptroller's Office to execute a search warrant...
Hamlin Fountain and Gifts closed May 7, but the building it called home since 1960 is getting a new tenant in the form of Sandi's Diner located currently on Ayers near Christus Spohn Shoreline hospital.
A Harlingen man was charged with murder in connection to the 2019 disappearance of his girlfriend. Anthony Eliff III was charged in the disappearance of Elyn Loera, a Corpus Christi woman who had not been seen since late 2019. Harlingen police confirmed on Tuesday that human remains found near San...
KINGSVILLE, Texas — A Texas mother got an unexpected delivery Monday, thanks to her curious toddler who got hold of her phone. Kelsey Golden told KRIS that she was confused when she got a message from DoorDash saying her order would take longer than usual because of its size.
The mother of a missing Corpus Christi woman was certain her daughter had been murdered in Harlingen, and on Tuesday her assertions were proven correct thanks to DNA evidence. The news just came too late for the grieving parent. Anthony Eliff III, of Harlingen, is charged with killing Elyn Loera,...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is on the search for a woman last seen on April 29. Authorities are looking for Leticia Franco, 21. According to investigators, Franco was reported missing on May 9, 2022, by family. She was last heard from on April 29, 2022. Franco is 5 feet, […]
Man hospitalized after a vehicle slams into Whataburger building (Corpus Christi, TX)Nationwide Report. A man received injuries after a vehicle crashed into Whataburger building Tuesday morning in Corpus Christi. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place at about 8:45 a.m. on Cimarron and Saratoga [...]
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the Starlight Estates subdivision off Yorktown Boulevard in Corpus Christi, everywhere you look there's a street named after a Marvel character and even several DC comic heroes. New subdivisions have been popping up on Corpus Christi's southside for years now, but this one is...
KINGSVILLE, Texas — A young boy in Kingsville bit off a little more than he could chew after he ordered over 30 cheeseburgers from his local McDonald's. According to Kingsville resident Kelsey Burkhalter Golden, her son Barrett took her phone and placed an order with DoorDash without her knowledge.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after two people were found dead in an apartment over the weekend. Officers were called to the Windrush Apartments on the 4300 block of Kostoryz on Saturday, May 14 just after 12:30 p.m. for a welfare check.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — JFK Elementary School in West Oso ISD is on lockdown due to a search for people who ran from a crash scene nearby. Officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said a car crashed into a pole on Greenwood and several people fled the scene.
I had the honor of traveling to Washington, D.C., for the induction of my great-uncle, Jose Tomas Canales (JT Canales) into the LULAC Hall of Fame. JT Canales and Alonso Perales (from Alice, Texas) are the first and only inductees. JT Canales and Alonso Perales are two of the founders and former presidents of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), which is the largest and oldest Hispanic and Latino civil rights organization in the United States.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drought conditions are starting to have an impact on Corpus Christi's water supply. The City of Corpus Christi has been informed that the lower Colorado River authority intends to curtail or suspend the City's contractual access to water from the Colorado River, due to the ongoing drought.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: On May 18 at approximately 2:49 pm officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Niagara St. in reference to animal cruelty. Officers arrived and made contact with the property owner, according to the Corpus Christi Police Blotter page. Animal control investigated and removed...
Comments / 0