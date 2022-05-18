St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. Yadier Molina is returning to the lineup to replace Knizner at catcher and hit eighth. numberFire’s models project Molina for 8.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and...
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Mike Clevinger and the San Diego Padres. J.T. Realmuto is returning to the lineup to replace Stubbs at catcher and hit seventh. numberFire’s models project Realmuto for 10.9 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and...
It’s Cardinals vs Pirates Sunday morning, streaming on Peacock at 11:35 am. It’s early in the day — but late in the careers — of some key Cardinals. One day a generation from now, fans may look back and count as many as five Hall of Famers from the 2022 St. Louis team (Pujols, Wainwright, Molina, Arenado, and Goldschmidt).
LINE: White Sox -161, Royals +138; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Kansas City Royals leading the series 2-1. Kansas City has a 13-22 record overall and a 7-11 record in home games. The Royals are 9-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Haase will catch for right-hander Beau Brieske on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Rays. Tucker Barnhart moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Haase for 7.4 FanDuel...
LINE: Yankees -206, White Sox +174; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they take on the Chicago White Sox. New York has a 28-10 record overall and a 14-4 record in home games. The...
LINE: Angels -162, Rangers +139; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Los Angeles Angels. Texas has a 9-12 record at home and a 16-19 record overall. The Rangers have gone 9-5 in games when they did not give up a home run.
May 20 (UPI) -- Veteran second baseman Trevor Story smashed three home runs and recorded seven RBIs to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 12-6 win over the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park. Story went 4 for 4 and took a walk to reach base five times in the...
