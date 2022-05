Michigan State baseball alum Brandon Hughes got the call to the big leagues to join the Chicago Cubs, the team that drafted him in the 16th round of the 2017 MLB Draft. Hughes has run the gamut through the Cubs minor league system, starting in rookie ball and making his way all the way to triple-A. It was a slight adjustment moving from being a primary outfielder and changing positions to be a relief pitcher, but he has caught on very quickly to be one of the best relievers in the Cubs system.

