On May 14, the 2022 North West 200 was well underway when tire manufacturer Dunlop discovered that a batch of tires in use by some of the top names in the field was apparently bad. A dramatic video of Michael Dunlop’s rear tire exploding has been making the rounds on social media, which you can see here. Luckily, thanks to his well-honed skills, he was able to keep control of the bike and prevent that disaster from becoming a complete catastrophe.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO