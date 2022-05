BROOKFIELD — A mainstay in Brookfield is set to close its doors on Friday. Marty’s Pizza, 16630 W. Bluemound Road, will close permanently due to staff shortages. “We are closing due to a lack of staff. We have been struggling for over a year. We tried to find enough staff to keep the restaurant running. For the past 11 months we have made just pizzas. We haven’t even been able to make something as simple as garlic bread,” said David Cleppe, manager at Marty’s Pizza in Brookfield.

BROOKFIELD, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO