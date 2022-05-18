ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds edge Guardians 5-4 in 10 innings

By Associated Press
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lbVbb_0fhhN9Mv00

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mike Moustakas drew the third straight walk in the 10th inning by Cleveland reliever Nick Sandlin to force in a run, and the Cincinnati Reds hung on for a 5-4 win over the Guardians. Moustakas was down to his last strike before taking three straight pitches from Sandlin to bring in Matt Reynolds, who started the inning at second base. Art Warren got the win for Cincinnati despite giving Owen Miller’s tying, two-run homer in the ninth. Rookie reliever Alexis Díaz struck out Cleveland star José Ramírez with the bases loaded for the final out and his first save. The Reds won their major league-worst 10th game.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Johnny Cueto Looked Dominant In His Return

After several injury-plagued seasons with the San Francisco Giants, Cueto got another shot with the Chicago White Sox, which was made possible when Lance Lynn, the staff ace, went down with a torn meniscus before the start of the season. But Cueto made his return last night against the Kansas...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Homer, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
numberfire.com

Gavin Lux grabbing seat for Dodgers Tuesday in Game 1

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Gavin Lux is not in the starting lineup against left-hander Tyler Gilbert and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. What It Means:. Lux is taking a seat for the first game, but he will likely be lack for the second leg. Chris Taylor...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Rockies bring home losing streak into matchup with the Giants

LINE: Giants -158, Rockies +136; over/under is 10 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants looking to end their three-game home skid. Colorado is 17-19 overall and 12-9 at home. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .264, the best team batting average in the NL.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Sandlin
Person
Mike Moustakas
Person
Art Warren
Person
Homer
WDTN

Shooting victim left at MVH identified

According to police, a woman dropped off a person with a gunshot wound just before 1:30 p.m. Monday before taking off. Dayton Police said the shooting victim, a 39-year-old Steven L. Arnold of Dayton, died from his injuries.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Cincinnati Reds#Guardians
WDTN

SWAT on scene after man shot in Dayton

This is an archived article and the information may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated. For more information on this incident, click here. DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –SWAT is on the scene of a standoff after a man was shot in a Dayton apartment […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Doctors treating increase in juvenile hepatitis cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Doctors continue to investigate the sudden and mysterious cases of hepatitis popping up in children around the world. While doctors look for what’s causing the cases, they said parents need to be aware of their children’s health. Around the world, more children are falling ill with hepatitis, and doctors are unsure […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Looking To Complete Series Sweep

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks complete a hectic portion of their respective schedules Wednesday with another afternoon game at Dodger Stadium to wrap up a four-game series. L.A. enters on a four-game winning streak and in position to sweep Arizona. Doing so would mark a second consecutive season...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Reds' Matt Reynolds sitting Thursday afternoon

Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Reynolds is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. Reynolds was not in Wednesday's lineup before the game was rained out and he has been left out of Thursday's lineup as well. Brandon Drury is shifting to second base in place of Reynolds while Albert Almora returns to the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

WDTN

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy