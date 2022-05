If you have a voice line with Verizon, there's a good chance your bill is set to increase by $1.35 starting next month. As The Verge reports, Verizon has decided to increase the administrative fee associated with each voice line by $1.35, taking it up to $3.30 per month. Nobody likes a surprise increase, but it's made all the more frustrating because Verizon isn't explaining exactly why customers need to pay that extra $1.35.

