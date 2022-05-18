ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Weekly Roundup of New Movies: Alex Garland’s “Men” Is Dreamy and Blood-Chilling

By WW Contributors
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article*** Let’s talk about the dress. It’s pale pink, it’s long sleeved, and it’s worn by Jessie Buckley, the star of Alex Garland’s dreamy and blood-chilling thriller Men. An archetypal symbol of femininity, the dress is the first of many clues that Buckley is playing not just a woman, but all...

The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes First Look: Casey Affleck, Laurence Fishburne in Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Slingshot’ (Exclusive)

An unsure-looking Laurence Fishburne gives a wave through a spaceship porthole alongside Casey Affleck in this exclusive first-look still from psychological thriller Slingshot. The film, from director Mikael Håfström (Outside the Wire, Escape Plan), tells the story of an astronaut struggling to maintain his grip on reality aboard a possibly fatally compromised mission to Saturn’s moon Titan. Emily Beecham (Cruella) also stars, while other cast members include Tomer Capone (Fauda, The Boys) and David Morrissey (The Colour Room, The Walking Dead).More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul Mescal on How He "Weathered the Storm" of Success and Social Media (And Now Has Two...
MOVIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
Variety

Jeff Bridges Goes Full ‘John Wick’ in Trailer for FX’s ‘The Old Man’ Series

Click here to read the full article. Jeff Bridges is on the run and out for blood in the first trailer for “The Old Man,” the new FX drama series premiering June 16. Based on Thomas Perry’s 2017 thriller novel of the same name, “The Old Man” stars Bridges as Dan Chase, a former CIA operative who has spent decades living off the grid in hiding from his former agency. When an assassination attempt forces him out of hiding, Chase ends up on the run from Harold Harper (John Lithgow), the FBI’s assistant director for counterintelligence with whom he shares a...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Babylon’ Debuts First Footage: Brad Pitt Is Unrecognizable with Massive Prosthetic Nose in Silent Film Era

Click here to read the full article. Finally, finally, finally we are one step closer to the epic Hollywood empire that is “Babylon.” The upcoming feature from Oscar-winning writer-director Damien Chazelle stars “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood” co-stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie for “Babylon” in a period piece about the transitional period in the film industry when silent movies gave way to talkies. The film is set to premiere wide January 6, 2023, and already is a buzzed-about Oscars contender. While Chazelle has stayed mum about plot specifics, drama “Babylon” reportedly focuses on real-life industry titans Clara Bow (Robbie), Elinor Glyn, and studio...
MOVIES
Deadline

Kate Beckinsale Set To Star In Spy Thriller ‘Canary Black’ For ‘Taken’ Director Pierre Morel & Anton — Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Kate Beckinsale (Underworld) has been set to star in action spy thriller Canary Black from Taken and Peppermint director Pierre Morel. Producer, financier and sales firm Anton (Greenland) is launching the project for the Cannes market. The Matthew Kennedy (Inheritance) script will see Beckinsale play top level CIA agent Avery Graves who is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country to save her kidnapped husband. Cut off from her team, she turns to her underworld contacts to survive and help locate the coveted intelligence that the kidnappers want. The project is being produced by Anton’s Sebastien...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Popculture

Tom Cruise Calls 'Top Gun: Maverick' Scene With Val Kilmer 'Very Special'

Tom Cruise had nothing but glowing praise for Val Kilmer as the two Top Gun co-stars reunite for the highly-anticipated sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. Reprising their roles as Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell and Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in the film, which premieres in theaters May 27, was a very special experience for Cruise, the actor told Entertainment Tonight at Wednesday's red carpet premiere.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Sam Raimi Says He’s Open To ‘Spider-Man 4’ As Tobey Maguire Cast As Charlie Chaplin In ‘Babylon’

After giving us his original “Spider-Man” trilogy, it’s exciting for many comic book movie fans that director Sam Raimi‘s finally returning to the world of Marvel Comics Raimi is in the director’s chair for the upcoming “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness” allowing him to play the biggest sandbox in modern cinema, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while that film is starting to bubble with anticipation and is only a few short weeks away, Raimi isn’t closing the door on more Marvel, more specifically, his old Spider-Man character.
MOVIES
wonderwall.com

'Top Gun: Maverick' director explains why Kelly McGillis and Meg Ryan weren't asked back for the sequel, plus more news

Here's why the main female stars of 'Top Gun' don't appear in the new sequel. In the new movie "Top Gun: Maverick," both Tom Cruise, 59, and Val Kilmer, 62, reprise their roles from the original "Top Gun." But the main female characters from the 1986 blockbuster — Maverick's love interest, brilliant and gorgeous flight instructor Charlie (Kelly McGillis, 64), and Goose's wife, Carole (Meg Ryan, 62) — were not asked to return for the sequel. Speaking to "Insider" this month, "Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski said that's simply because "those weren't stories that we were throwing around." The new film sees Maverick training his late pal Goose's son, Rooster, played by Miles Teller. "I didn't want every storyline to always be looking backwards," Joseph explained. "It was important to introduce some new characters." The director's response echoes comments Tom made at the May 6 premiere when he said the two movies had to feel like "chapters" that are connected without making the sequel into "something that is visually and story-wise the same character and same kind of world." There may be another factor in play, though. The main "new characters" who show up on the promo posters alongside Tom and Val are primarily pilots-in-training played by actors 40 or younger. Speaking to "Entertainment Tonight" in 2019 about not being asked back for the sequel, Kelly McGillis said, among other things: "I'm old, and I'm fat, and I look age-appropriate for what my age is. And that is not what that whole [famous love] scene is about." For what it's worth, 59-year-old Tom aka-Maverick's love interest, Penny, is played in the sequel by Jennifer Connelly. At 51, Jennifer's still eight years younger than Tom — but as Express recently reported, she's also his "first romantic co-star over the age of 50." "Top Gun: Maverick" hits theaters May 27.
MOVIES
BGR.com

The hit Netflix series that just dethroned Ozark to take the #1 spot

It was bound to happen sooner or later, a new Netflix series coming along to bump Ozark out of the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking of shows in the US. And now we know which new title wins that honor. It’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a new legal drama adapted from author Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere, William H. Macy, Emma Roberts & Luke Bracey To Star In ‘Maybe I Do’-Cannes Market Hot Package

Click here to read the full article. Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere, William H. Macy, Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey are set to star in the multi-generational heartfelt romantic comedy Maybe I Do from Endeavor Content. Writer and producer Michael Jacobs makes his feature directorial debut in the poignant comedy based on his script. “I got to watch this incredible cast playing characters I think people will love seeing them play,” Jacobs said. “The difficult choices they have to make about what might be the best rest of their lives is something I am hopeful will resonate strongly with the...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Halle Berry Cast in New Supernatural Thriller Mother Land

Academy Award winner Halle Berry is set to star in 21 Laps' new thriller, Mother Land. The film, which will be introduced to international buyers at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, is set to be directed by The Hills Have Eyes and Piranha 3D filmmaker Alexandre Aja. Kevin Coughlin and Ryan Grassby wrote the film's script. Mother Land is expected to start production in 2023.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Old Man: FX Releases First Trailer for New Jeff Bridges Thriller Series

The last decade or so has seen many of Hollywood's biggest film stars make the jump to television for a new series here or there, and now it's Jeff Bridges' turn to join the bandwagon. The Oscar-winning actor and longtime big screen star is finally set to star in a TV series, taking the lead in the upcoming FX project The Old Man. Based on the book by Thomas Perry, The Old Man follows an aging assassin that finds himself on the run from government agents.
TV SERIES
Variety

Dakota Johnson and Cooper Raiff Find Love on the Dance Floor in ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ Trailer — Film News in Brief

Click here to read the full article. Sundance winner “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” the sophomore project from indie writer-director Cooper Raiff, has unveiled its official trailer. The film stars Raiff and Dakota Johnson in an unconventional love story between a college graduate and a single mom. The movie follows 22-year-old Andrew (played by Raiff), who’s fresh out of college and stuck at home with his family in New Jersey, with no clear life path. Andrew has no ambition and no real skills, except for one: he knows how to get a party started. This skill lands him the perfect job of...
THEATER & DANCE

