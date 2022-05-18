ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville City Council approves $3 million contract to upgrade Archibald Yell Boulevard

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jOrRf_0fhhMnVF00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville City Council makes moves to improve traffic safety in the city.

The council approved a $3 million contract with Benchmark Construction of NWA to make upgrades to Archibald Yell Boulevard.

The project is mainly focused on the intersection of Archibald Yell, College Avenue, and Rock Street.

Fayetteville drops to 7th ‘best place to live’ in U.S.

City council members said that intersection has been a major safety issue, making these improvements a priority.

“It sounds like there’s been a really good, dedicated long-term thought process and design that’s gone into this,” councilmember Teresa Turk said. “And, hopefully, this will allow for that greater connectivity and safety that we all desire.”

Nearly $2.7 million of the project will go towards a transportation bond program that voters passed in 2019. Another $300,000 was approved for water and sewer work needed for the project.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
KHBS

ARDOT: Late summer completion set for Walton Interchange work

If you’re a resident of the area, you most likely have had to deal with the long backups around the exit 85 interchange for Walton Boulevard on the Rogers and Bentonville lines. It’s a project months behind schedule and has many motorists wondering when the end is in sight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Archibald Yell Boulevard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

‘Celebration of Excellence’ coming to Fayetteville library

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Monday, May 23, the Fayetteville Public Education Foundation will host the 22nd Annual Celebration of Excellence at the Fayetteville Public Library. According to a press release, over 300 community partners, school patrons and educators will gather to celebrate this year’s teacher grants, the Pendergraft...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy