Fayetteville City Council approves $3 million contract to upgrade Archibald Yell Boulevard

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville City Council makes moves to improve traffic safety in the city.

The council approved a $3 million contract with Benchmark Construction of NWA to make upgrades to Archibald Yell Boulevard.

The project is mainly focused on the intersection of Archibald Yell, College Avenue, and Rock Street.

City council members said that intersection has been a major safety issue, making these improvements a priority.

“It sounds like there’s been a really good, dedicated long-term thought process and design that’s gone into this,” councilmember Teresa Turk said. “And, hopefully, this will allow for that greater connectivity and safety that we all desire.”

Nearly $2.7 million of the project will go towards a transportation bond program that voters passed in 2019. Another $300,000 was approved for water and sewer work needed for the project.

