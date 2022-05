SAN ANGELO, TX – Heads Up! The cheapest place to get gas in San Angelo is a locally owned gas station in the heart of town. According to Gas Buddy, as of 12 p.m. on May 19, Jack's Convenience Store, located at 2 N Koenigheim St. is offering the cheapest gas in town with a price of 4.09 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. The average for regular gas in the state of Texas is $4.29. Here in San Angelo the majority of stations are offering prices around $4.19. The most expensive locations in town are the two Stripes locations outside of Goodfellow AFB. These two stations are offering gas…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO