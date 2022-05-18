ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Trail Blazers Come Away From Lottery With Seventh Overall Pick

By Casey Holdahl
NBA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Trail Blazers didn’t get lucky at the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery, but they didn’t fall all that far back either. Despite having the sixth-worst regular season record, the Trail Blazers came away from the Draft Lottery with the seventh overall pick. Portland will also have two second round picks, 36th...

The Spun

Look: Here Are The Results For 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

The results for the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery are in. Just before Tuesday night's Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, ESPN broadcast the 38th annual draft lottery from Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Each of the top-three NBA Draft prospects — Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero...
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Report: Many NBA Teams Are 'Scared' Of Top Prospect

With the NBA Draft Lottery taking place this Tuesday night, it appears there are some concerns around the league about Gonzaga star Chet Holmgren. According to John Goodman of Stadium, many NBA general managers are scared to take Holmgren. They're also "terrified" to pass on him. During a recent episode...
SPOKANE, WA
fadeawayworld.net

2022 NBA Draft Lottery Full Results: Orlando Magic Receive No. 1 Pick, Detroit Pistons Fall To 5th

The NBA Draft Lottery is the post-season for the 14 teams that don't get a chance to take part in the playoff festivities. The lottery means a day of keeping your nerves together, as your team can climb or fall down the drafting order. That can have a serious impact on a franchise, especially the ones that tank through the season for the best odds.
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Chet Holmgren Reveals Goal For Career: NBA World Reacts

With the NBA Draft Lottery finally here, ESPN's Richard Jefferson sat down with Gonzaga star Chet Holmgren to discuss his future in the pros. Holmgren is a very intriguing prospect, there's no doubt about it. He does feel like there's room to grow though. "I feel like I'm already a...
NBA
On3.com

Updated NBA Mock Drafts After Last Night's Lottery

The order is now set for the 2022 NBA Draft. How did last night’s lottery impact TyTy Washington and Shaedon Sharpe? Here is the order for the lottery and a rundown of where both stand in the latest mock drafts, which are flooding the internet this morning. 2022 NBA...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NBA Draft Lottery Results: Magic awarded No. 1 overall pick

On Tuesday, the Orlando Magic won the lottery and the right to the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft after entering the evening with a 14% chance of landing the first selection. The Magic, who finished with one of the three worst records in the NBA (21-51), won their first No. 1 pick since 2004 and fourth in franchise history. The team was represented on stage at the festivities by head coach Jamahl Mosley.
ORLANDO, FL
Houston Chronicle

Rockets, who had worst record in the league, get No. 3 pick in NBA draft lottery

The good news? In what many think of as a three-player draft, the Rockets dodged a bullet by getting a top three pick. The bad news? They got the No. 3 overall pick. That's not entirely bad though, because under the NBA's lottery system, the Rockets, despite having a league-worst record at 20-62 actually had a 47.9% chance of dropping all the way to No. 5.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon Ducks secure walk-off victory over No. 11 Gonzaga

The Oregon Ducks picked up a much-needed victory over a top-15 opponent on Tuesday evening, defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs by a score of 5-4 thanks to a walk-off, two-run double in the ninth inning from Jacob Walsh. Before Walsh came through, Oregon looked like they were going to fall victim to Gonzaga’s recent trend of late-game heroics. After going up 3-1 in the first few innings, the Ducks coasted until the eighth when Shea Kramer hit a two-out, three-run home run to give the Zags a 4-3 lead heading into the final frame. However, a single from Josh Kasevich, a sac bunt from Tyler Ganus and a walk from Sam Novitske set things up for Walsh to come up and drive home the tying and winning runs, sending the Zags home with a loss yet again after defeating them back in March. Oregon gets a chance to add even more key wins to their tournament resume this weekend, as they host the No. 24 ranked Arizona Wildcats in Eugene beginning on Thursday evening at 6:00 PM. List How former Oregon Ducks performed in WNBA Week 1 action
EUGENE, OR
NESN

Here’s When Celtics Will Make Pick In 2022 NBA Draft

The Boston Celtics must wait to enter the fray at the 2022 NBA Draft. The league announced the 2022 NBA Draft order Tuesday, and the Celtics aren’t set to make a selection until the second round, No. 53 overall. Boston went 51-31 in the regular season, good for the...
BOSTON, MA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Zags add Destiny Burton of Panola College to roster

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga women’s basketball team has landed a new forward. Transfer student Destiny Burton, a 6-foot forward from Panola College, a community college in Carthage, Texas, is the second signing for the Zags this offseason. The Zags signed Utah transfer Brynna Maxwell in April. Burton...
SPOKANE, WA

