Chocolate and vanilla – both from Mexico, both delicious. One is haunting, fleeting in nature, the other bold, assertive and multifaceted with its many flavour profiles. I find it wondrous that these two ingredients are among the most coveted in the world. Buy a bottle of good tequila and marvel at how it complements the chocolate in my molten chocolate and ancho cake. Then, a recipe remembering the sweetest of Mexican pineapples I have tasted, here baked in a tarte tatin. For the sweet-toothed, this is an exuberant romp through a world of Mexican-inspired sweet treats.

RECIPES ・ 24 DAYS AGO