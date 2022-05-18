ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

This Major New York Cell Phone Carrier is About to Increase Rates

By Terry
104.5 The Team
 2 days ago
Gas, food, lumber, electronics, cars, homes - everything costs significantly more than it did just a year ago. Covid, inflation, the war in Ukraine - whatever the cause, prices just keep going up and up. It appears the next price hike will be your cell phone bill. At least...

