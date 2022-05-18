ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for NE Kansas

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hrSiN_0fhhKNot00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A large swath of northeast Kansas is in a severe thunderstorm watch Tuesday night.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect and will remain so until 4 a.m. Wednesday. This includes 13 counties: Dickinson, Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, Jackson and Jefferson.

All forms of severe weather may be possible during the thunderstorm watch with the main problems arising from strong wind gusts and large hail, according to 27 News Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller.

Severe storms possible during the night

To see our interactive radar, click here. To see a list of all current weather alerts, click here. To stay on top of severe weather, try downloading our Storm Track Weather App .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Haboob rolls over southwest Kansas

MORTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A community in southwest Kansas got to experience something that is usually associated with deserts and the American southwest — a haboob. Haboobs are giant dust storms. The National Weather Service said haboobs occur due to thunderstorm outflow winds. The strong winds pick up and carry dust, reducing visibility. On […]
MORTON COUNTY, KS
KOCO

Tracking damage after strong winds gust through parts of Oklahoma

WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Strong winds ripped through parts of Oklahoma late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. KOCO 5 meteorologist Taylor Cox was in Waukomis on Thursday morning, where the overnight storms hit hard. The fire department was called to a Dollar General after receiving reports of damage. Authorities...
WAUKOMIS, OK
WIBW

Heavy rains flood fields northwest of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heavy overnight rains flooded fields just northwest of Topeka. Water from rain that started falling late Tuesday turned some fields into small lakes on Wednesday morning in the vicinity of N.W. US-24 highway and Humphrey Road. Ditches along either side of the east- and westbound lanes...
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Weather service confirms weak tornadoes in Kansas, Nebraska

GOODLAND, Kan. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a series of weak tornadoes across rural parts of northwestern Kansas and a county in southwestern Nebraska along the Kansas line. The tornadoes hit Tuesday afternoon as a line of storms moved across the Plains. Spotters and video confirmed...
GOODLAND, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Shawnee, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
abc17news.com

Tracking multiple rounds of storms moving through Central Missouri

Today: Storms will begin to push into southern Central Missouri this afternoon with the possibility of all severe threats. Storms will last through 8 Pm today following the I-44 corridor. Tonight: Skies remain mostly cloudy slowly clearing tonight as temperatures cool to the lower 60s. Extended: More chances of showers...
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

Power outages "significant threat" with up to 31 inches of snow possible in Colorado

The National Weather Service (NWS) has released their snowfall prediction for the storm that's about to hit Colorado over the weekend and as expected, their mapping shows some huge spring snow totals on the horizon. Based on the NWS mapping, the area likely to get hit the hardest from Friday morning to Sunday night is the northern mountain region, near the Continental Divide. Longs Peak is expected to get between 21 and 31 inches of snow, with that entire Rocky Mountain National Park area likely...
COLORADO STATE
KAKE TV

Severe storms and much needed rain for Southwest Kansas

A line of developing storms will likely produce some damaging wind gusts across Southwest Kansas, in excess of 70mph. This will continue eastward, and may move into Greater Wichita after 2AM. By that time, the risk of damaging wind gusts will have diminished. WEDNESDAY AM:. Wednesday will be warm, quiet,...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Severe Weather#Thunderstorm#Ne Kansas#Dickinson Anderson#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
kjluradio.com

Strong storms reported across St. Louis & southern Missouri, Phelps County also reports damage

Strong storms, and a possible tornado, sweep across the state Thursday afternoon. Downed and uprooted trees, blocked and flooded roads, strong winds, and widespread power outages were reported across the southern portion of the state and the St. Louis area. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a possible weak tornado is believed to have touched down in St. Louis County.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Storm washes out two Jefferson Co. roads

GRANTVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Heavy rain Tuesday night sparked two major washouts on two rural roads in Jefferson Co. The problems occurred on 39th between Clark and Butler Roads, north of Grantville; and on 21st, between Hwy. 59 and Osage Rd., east of Perry. Jefferson Co. Public Works Director Ben...
GRANTVILLE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel Nebraska

More severe weather coming to Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Thunderstorms are returning to central Nebraska, with Furnas, Franklin, Adams, Garden, Morrill and Harlan Counties now under severe thunderstorm warnings. The warnings are in effect until 8:15 PM CDT. NWS advises people to remain alert for possible brief landspout tornadoes. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms.
NEBRASKA STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barton, Clay, Cloud, Edwards, Ellis, Ellsworth, Finney, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barton; Clay; Cloud; Edwards; Ellis; Ellsworth; Finney; Ford; Gove; Graham; Gray; Greeley; Hodgeman; Jewell; Lane; Lincoln; Logan; Mitchell; Ness; Norton; Osborne; Ottawa; Pawnee; Phillips; Republic; Rooks; Rush; Russell; Scott; Sheridan; Smith; Thomas; Trego; Washington; Wichita SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 236 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARTON CLAY CLOUD EDWARDS ELLIS ELLSWORTH FINNEY FORD GOVE GRAHAM GRAY GREELEY HODGEMAN JEWELL LANE LINCOLN LOGAN MITCHELL NESS NORTON OSBORNE OTTAWA PAWNEE PHILLIPS REPUBLIC ROOKS RUSH RUSSELL SCOTT SHERIDAN SMITH THOMAS TREGO WASHINGTON WICHITA
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado Watch issued for southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - All eyes to the skies Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for southern Missouri. It lasts until 7 p.m., including these counties. Barry, Mo. Camden, Mo. Christian, Mo. Dade, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Greene, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Lawrence,...
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT News

More Kansans caught going 100 mph, gets expensive fast

KANSAS (KSNT) – In 2021 The Kansas Highway Patrol wrote 3,309 tickets for motorists going over 100 mph, according to Trooper Ben Gardner who works for Troop C, which covers 18 counties in north-central Kansas. That number is a dramatic increase from 2,823 tickets in 2020, and 1,758 tickets in 2019. According to Gardner, a […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

WATCH: Water tower comes down in Alma, Kansas

Video Courtesy/Donald Westhoff ALMA (KSNT) – An old water tower in the City of Alma has been knocked down on Wednesday. The water tower hadn’t been in use for over 15 years according to the City of Alma’s Superintendent, Michael Slobodnik. He told 27 News that they hired a company out of Missouri called Dennis […]
ALMA, KS
KSNT News

Expect delays on US 24 till early June

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Delays can be expected on US 24 between Silver Lake and Topeka until early June, that’s the word from the Kansas Department of Transportation. A milling and overlay project will create 15-minute delays for motorists traveling between Topeka and Silver Lake, Monday through Saturday, until early June, according to KDOT. Bettis […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Two suffer serious injuries in Thursday morning crash in southwest Kansas

KISMET, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people sustained serious injuries in a car-semi crash early Thursday in southwest Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 7:10 a.m. Thursday on US-54 highway, about two miles south of Kismet in Seward County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2000 Kenworth semi...
KISMET, KS
WIBW

Silver Lake hit hard by overnight storms

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of Silver Lake were cleaning up their town Wednesday after an overnight storm downed tree limbs and knocked out power. Several residents told 13 NEWS the storm was the most severe they could remember in Silver Lake. Doris Reamer, 88, who lives in the...
SILVER LAKE, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy