When Jake DeBrusk requested a trade out of Boston in late November, most thought the 25-year-old effectively tipped the hourglass on his Bruins tenure. But not only did the Bruins keep DeBrusk in house through the March 21 NHL trade deadline. The organization also watched the fifth-year pro take his game to the next level over the final month-plus of Boston’s 2021-22 season. And as it turns out, those might not have been DeBrusk’s final weeks in a B’s uniform.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO