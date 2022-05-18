Beightol Sentenced on Forgery Charges

Travis Madson, Lake Mills, in Case No. FECR018812, was sentenced on the charge of “Burglary in the Third Degree,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on February 15, 2022. Madson was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine and prison sentence were suspended and Madson was placed on probation for a period of 3-5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Madson was ordered to reside at a residential correctional facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved. The prison sentence was ordered to run consecutive to the sentences imposed in AGCR018080 and FECR018069.

