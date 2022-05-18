ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest City, IA

Beightol Sentenced on Forgery Charges

By AJ Taylor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDale Beightol, Jr. of Mason City, was sentenced on the charge “Forgery,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on September 29, 2021. Beightol was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 15...

