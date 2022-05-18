Evan Breuker leads Kenowa Hills to game one win over Forest Hills Eastern

Kenowa HIlls 7, FH Eastern 3

Evan Breuker fanned seven batters in his first three innings as Kenowa Hills starting pitcher on Tuesday in game one of a doubleheader against Forest Hills Eastern

The senior also drove in a run in each of his first two at bats, including a run scoring double to right field in the bottom of the first inning as the Knights beat the Hawks 7-3.

Forest Hills Eastern rallied to win game two, 6-4 thanks to four runs in the top of the seventh inning.

The Knights (16-1, 22-3) and the Hawks (16-1, 27-2) remain tied for first place in the OK Gold with game three of their series scheduled for Thursday at Forest Hills Eastern.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

