California State

Rep. Madison Cawthorn concedes in North Carolina GOP primary

MSNBC
 2 days ago

www.msnbc.com

MSNBC

Redrawn N.Y. congressional maps pits Democrats against Democrats

A New York judge is likely to approve a redrawn map of of the state's congressional districts. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, chair of the House Democrats' campaigning arm, is under fire after pushing Rep. Mondaire Jones to run in another district. Jon Campbell, reporter at The Gothamist and WNYC, details the upheaval to come from N.Y. Democrats, as incumbents are set to face off against one another.May 19, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Chris Jones, Democratic candidate for governor of Arkansas, on his plan to win

Chris Jones, Democratic candidate for governor of Arkansas, joins Joy Reid on his plan to win. "We have been to places where they haven't seen a Black person in a very long time. And the conversations have been great,” Jones tells Joy Reid. “Because people want good education, good infrastructure, and great jobs. So that’s how we are going to win this race."May 20, 2022.
ARKANSAS STATE
MSNBC

Joe: Pennsylvania should count early votes early, like Florida does

Pennsylvania's Republican Senate primary was too close to call early Wednesday, with Mehmet Oz locked in a tight race with Dave McCormick. The state secretary of state’s office indicated in a statement that it could take days to report unofficial results due to mail-in and absentee ballots. Joe Scarborough discusses why mail-in and absentee ballots should be counted early to avoid delays.May 18, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MSNBC

Capitol tours given on eve of 1/6 riot

The Jan. 6th committee has questions for Rep. Loudermilk after learning he led a Capitol tour one day before the insurrection. Meantime, all eyes are looking ahead to Tuesday’s primaries in Alabama, Arkansas and Georgia as votes are still being counted in this week’s primaries.May 20, 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
MSNBC

Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary still too close to call

Pennsylvania's chaotic Republican Senate primary is still too close to call,, with doctor Mehmet Oz locked in a tight race with former hedge fund executive Dave McCormick. Steve Kornacki breaks down the GOP Senate primary, the Democratic Senate primary and the GOP primary for governor.May 18, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MSNBC

TX restaurant owner hands out free baby formula to those in need

TEXAS STATE

