Rep. Madison Cawthorn concedes in North Carolina GOP primary

A New York judge is likely to approve a redrawn map of of the state's congressional districts. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, chair of the House Democrats' campaigning arm, is under fire after pushing Rep. Mondaire Jones to run in another district. Jon Campbell, reporter at The Gothamist and WNYC, details the upheaval to come from N.Y. Democrats, as incumbents are set to face off against one another.May 19, 2022.
Chris Jones, Democratic candidate for governor of Arkansas, joins Joy Reid on his plan to win. "We have been to places where they haven't seen a Black person in a very long time. And the conversations have been great,” Jones tells Joy Reid. “Because people want good education, good infrastructure, and great jobs. So that’s how we are going to win this race."May 20, 2022.
Pennsylvania's Republican Senate primary was too close to call early Wednesday, with Mehmet Oz locked in a tight race with Dave McCormick. The state secretary of state’s office indicated in a statement that it could take days to report unofficial results due to mail-in and absentee ballots. Joe Scarborough discusses why mail-in and absentee ballots should be counted early to avoid delays.May 18, 2022.
The Jan. 6th committee has questions for Rep. Loudermilk after learning he led a Capitol tour one day before the insurrection. Meantime, all eyes are looking ahead to Tuesday’s primaries in Alabama, Arkansas and Georgia as votes are still being counted in this week’s primaries.May 20, 2022.
Pennsylvania's chaotic Republican Senate primary is still too close to call,, with doctor Mehmet Oz locked in a tight race with former hedge fund executive Dave McCormick. Steve Kornacki breaks down the GOP Senate primary, the Democratic Senate primary and the GOP primary for governor.May 18, 2022.
Steve Kornacki joins Morning Joe with the latest updates in the Pennsylvania Republican Senate primary race between celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund executive Dave McCormick. With the race still too close to call, Kornacki explains why a recount is all but certain.May 19, 2022.
Chris Hayes: Doug Mastriano, a full-out insurrectionist coup plotter, is now one of the two candidates in what is essentially a toss-up race to be governor of the state of Pennsylvania. And mark my words: he can win.May 19, 2022.
Chuck Todd looks at the primary races and says that Republicans in Pennsylvania are going to be asked if they're okay with handing the keys to overseeing the 2024 election to a person who tried to invalidate a free and fair election in 2020.May 18, 2022.
Comments / 0