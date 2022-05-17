Bruce Wayne Martin

For over four months the residents in the city of Poplarville have been without access to the interior of the post office, which has been closed due to roof damage. On Sunday, Jan. 2 at 4 a.m. a portion of the roof in the Poplarville post office collapsed due to termite damage. The historic building was constructed in 1941, according to a letter drafted by Mayor Louise Smith.

POPLARVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO