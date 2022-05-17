ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carriere, MS

Bruce Wayne Martin

By Special to the Item
Picayune Item
 4 days ago

Bruce Wayne Martin of Carriere, Mississippi passed away on Sunday, May 15,...

www.picayuneitem.com

Picayune Item

Karen Lynne Smith

Karen Lynne Smith of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the age of 71. Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Wednesday May 25, 2022, at Picayune Funeral Home. Service to begin at 3:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. Jacob Gill. Arrangements are under...
PICAYUNE, MS
Picayune Item

Frank Hall

Service will be held Saturday May 21, 2022, time 1pm., at New Galilee Baptist Church for Frank Hall, age 70 of Picayune, MS., who died Monday May 16, in Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans, LA. Frank was a native of New Orleans, LA. He enjoyed fishing, playing music and spending...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Picayune Item

Preston Soper’s walk-off sends No. 1 Pearl River to title game

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — After two blowout victories to begin the Region 23 Tournament, the No. 1 Pearl River baseball team had to win in a much different way Wednesday night. Freshman Preston Soper (Madison; Germantown) was the hero, smacking a walk-off single to send the Wildcats to the Region 23 title game with a 6-5, 12-inning victory.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
Picayune Item

Pearl River administrators advocate for community college students

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Jeff Long, Vice President for Poplarville Campus and Student Services, and Dr. Jennifer Seal, Vice President for Planning and Institutional Research, represented Pearl River Community College among 29 Mississippi community college administrators who recently completed the Community College Policy Fellows Program (CPFP). The program culminated in the Washington, D.C. Legislative Summit where they advocated on behalf of community college students.
POPLARVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

Poplarville Mayor takes action to solve postal service issues

For over four months the residents in the city of Poplarville have been without access to the interior of the post office, which has been closed due to roof damage. On Sunday, Jan. 2 at 4 a.m. a portion of the roof in the Poplarville post office collapsed due to termite damage. The historic building was constructed in 1941, according to a letter drafted by Mayor Louise Smith.
POPLARVILLE, MS

Community Policy