Spencer Jones would not be outdone. One week after teammate Enrique Bradfield Jr. pulled off the same feat against Indiana State, the Vanderbilt baseball right fielder executed a straight steal of home in a win over Middle Tennessee.

"I guess we got to race now because I think I'm faster," Jones joked.

Coach Tim Corbin called the play for Jones, asking if he wanted to go for it. Jones gave his approval, then was off and running.

Unlike Bradfield's play, where Jones was used as a decoy on first while the left-handed pitcher was caught napping, this one came against a right-handed pitcher with a runner on second. Jones simply ran as the pitch was being delivered and froze the catcher, sliding in before the tag.

"If the kid doesn't feel it, then we're not going to do it," Corbin said. "You know, I've got to get kind of get a verbal from him before we run the play. But I said, 'Can you do this?' And he said, 'I got it.' So it's kind of on him. I think that's the exciting part of being able to do that with kids is let them have some freedom and treat this space like the playground where they feel like, 'I can do this. I've done it before.' And he's once he gets going, he runs downhill. He's a good runner."

The Commodores won the game, 7-2. Jones was 2-for-4 with a single and a two-run triple and also reached on an error.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: See Vanderbilt baseball outfielder Spencer Jones steal home against Middle Tennessee