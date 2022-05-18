ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-17 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR, Frenchman Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR; Frenchman Basin; Loess Plains; Sandhills, Valentine NWR, Nebraska National Forest CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING .Hot temperatures and strong winds will develop today across much of western and north central Nebraska with highs in the middle 80s to middle 90s and westerly winds gusting up to 45 mph. A strong cold front will arrive from the north beginning around midday and track across the area north to south through the afternoon and early evening. Winds will abruptly shift to the north with gusts nearing 30 to 40 mph immediately following frontal passage. This abrupt wind shift will only add to the fire weather concerns. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL AND WESTERN SANDHILLS...AS WELL AS SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 204 Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR. Fire Weather Zone 206 Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest. Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * Winds...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds will abruptly shift behind a cold front to the north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires which may develop will have a high probability for rapid spread and may be difficult to control.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Scotts Bluff, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 17:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Scotts Bluff; Sioux The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 450 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Mitchell, or 16 miles northwest of Scottsbluff, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Scottsbluff and Lake Alice around 515 PM MDT. Scottsbluff Airport around 525 PM MDT. Lake Minatare Campground and Lake Minatare around 530 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 03:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 22 possible. * WHERE...South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. For the Hard Freeze Watch, from Friday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-21 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and South Weld County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Logan County; Morgan County; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, north central, and northeast Colorado. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BROOMFIELD, CO

