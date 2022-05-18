ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Andrew, Buchanan, De Kalb by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-17 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Daviess, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 03:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Daviess; Harrison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DAVIESS AND SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON COUNTIES At 346 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Pattonsburg, or 8 miles southwest of Bethany, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Bethany, Gilman City, Pattonsburg, New Hampton, Coffey and Martinsville. This includes Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 74 and 101. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grundy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 04:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grundy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT FOR GRUNDY COUNTY At 413 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Trenton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Trenton, Spickard, Galt, Laredo, Tindall and Brimson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adair, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Linn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Daviess; DeKalb; Gentry; Grundy; Harrison; Linn; Livingston; Macon; Mercer; Putnam; Schuyler; Sullivan; Worth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 235 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MO . MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR DAVIESS DEKALB GENTRY GRUNDY HARRISON LINN LIVINGSTON MACON MERCER PUTNAM SCHUYLER SULLIVAN WORTH
ADAIR COUNTY, MO

