ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Hall’s NXT Review – 5.17.22

By Thomas Hall
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re officially on the road to In Your House and that means more of Joe Gacy vs. Bron Breakker because of course it does. Other than that we have more of the women’s Breakout Tournament, which at least started out somewhat ok. Tonight we have...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Punches At Cody Rhodes After WWE Raw

Following Monday’s WWE RAW broadcast, a fan caught former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch taking a swing at Cody Rhodes while selling Asuka’s green mist. It all went down during a dark match involving Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The video posted by @Baby_Face_Grace shows Lynch heading backstage up the entrance passing Rhodes during his entrance. When she is near to him Lynch starts swinging punches and kicks as if she can’t see due to the mist in her eyes. Check out the fan capture footage below:
WWE
411mania.com

Ric Flair Announces Original Four Horsemen Reunion for Starrcast V

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair announced that the original Four Horsemen will reunite for Starrcast V in July. The Last Ride For The Horsemen is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at the Nashville Fairgrounds. You can view Flair’s announcement below. Tickets for Starrcast V go on sale...
NASHVILLE, TN
411mania.com

Ricky Steamboat Says He Declined Match Against Ric Flair

Ricky Steamboat won’t face Ric Flair in the latter’s in-ring return, noting he declined the match. During a virtual signing with Highspots Superstore, Steamboat confirmed he was approached about the match, which was https://411mania.com/wrestling/more-ric-flair-planned-return-ring-potential-opponents/ target=new>reportedly pitched to be Flair & FTR against Steamboat & the Rock N’ Roll Express, but decided to turn it down. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ric Flair, Arn Anderson And Others Set For Four Horsemen Reunion

The Four Horsemen will ride together again for one last time. On Wednesday morning, Ric Flair announced that the famous stable will appear together on stage at Starrcast V this summer in Nashville, and indicated it would include every wrestler to ever be part of the Four Horsemen stable. “The...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
State
Oklahoma State
Orlando, FL
Sports
411mania.com

Sasha Banks and Naomi Walkout During Monday’s Raw Reportedly Not A ‘Work’

Fightful Select has released some additional details regarding the Sasha Banks and Naomi situation which took place at Monday’s WWE RAW and saw them walk out of the broadcast early due to frustrations with their creative. The report notes that despite many sources reporting Naomi was scheduled to win...
WWE
ComicBook

Report: WWE's Plan for Sasha Banks at Hell in a Cell

Numerous reports have dropped regarding what prompted Sasha Banks and Naomi to walk out of Monday Night Raw this week despite being booked for the main event of the show. Fightful Select's most recent report noted that Naomi was originally going to win the match and challenge Bianca Belair at Hell in a Cell next month for the Raw Women's Championship and that the pair's frustration had to do with how poorly the Women's Tag Team Division had been booked and how their pitch for a tag title defense against Nikki ASH and Doudrop (which would've been the first time in over a year that the titles had been defended on a non-WrestleMania pay-per-view) had fallen on deaf ears.
WWE
Yardbarker

Ricky Steamboat News

Ricky Steamboat says he declined offer to face Ric Flair in 'last match'. Ricky Steamboat won't be wrestling on “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair's Last Match.” Recent reports suggested that Flair and Steamboat would be on opposing sides of a tag team match on the July 31 show.
WWE
411mania.com

Bobby Lashley on the Challenge in Wrestling Goldberg

– In an interview with the So Catch podcast (via WrestlingInc.com), WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley spoke about wrestling Goldberg and more. Below are some highlights:. Bobby Lashley on Goldberg: “I’m a fan of wrestling across the board. I’m one of those guys that you’re probably never going to hear anything negative come out of my mouth, especially about anybody in the business. But I like Goldberg. I mean, Goldberg’s such a big name. We know Goldberg, he comes out there, and you know, Goldberg is Goldberg. To me, it was a challenge because having a match with him and then just being out there and seeing the spectacle that goes around Goldberg, I enjoyed it. If Goldberg ever needs to come back, I’m one of those guys that will raise my hand and take it any time.”
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wade Barrett
Person
Brutus
Person
Joe Gacy
wrestlingrumors.net

NXT Results – May 17, 2022

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re officially on the road to In Your House and that means more of Joe Gacy vs. Bron Breakker because of course it does. Other than that we have more of the women’s Breakout Tournament, which at least started out somewhat ok. Tonight we have more first round matches so let’s get to it.
ORLANDO, FL
wrestlinginc.com

Ricky Steamboat Declines To Wrestle Ric Flair At Starrcast V

It turns out Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will not be taking part in Ric Flair’s retirement match at Starrcast V after all. The 69-year-old former NWA World Heavyweight Champion confirmed reports that he was approached for a match at the event, however stated that he would not be part of the match during a Highspots Superstore signing.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tony D#Combat#Hall S Nxt Review#Capitol Wrestling Center#North American
411mania.com

Monday’s WWE Raw Draws Highest Viewership & Key Demo In A Month

WWE Raw viewership for Monday’s episode May 16 averaged 1.736 million viewers, which is up from last week’s total of 1.652 million viewers. This is being reported as the highest viewership for the show since the April 11 episode which pulled in 1.803 million viewers. The show delivered a 0.45 (587,000) rating in the all-important 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.44 rating from the week before. The news was first reported by Brandon Thurston:
WWE
411mania.com

Trademark Filed For Another Potential New ROH Logo

– Fightful reports that on May 12, the ROH Acquisition Co. out of Jacksonville, Florida filed a trademark application for another potential new logo for Ring of Honor that includes the words “Ring of Honor” and the “ROH” letters. The listing with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) had the following description:
JACKSONVILLE, FL
411mania.com

WWE NXT Returning to The Road Next Month

NXT is making its return to the road, with touring events set to take place in Florida starting next month. WWE announced that the brand will resume touring starting in Tampa, Florida on June 10oth. Tickets for the first eight shows go on sale Friday at 10 AM ET here.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley tag team main event set for AEW Rampage

The two main cogs of the Blackpool Combat Club will be in the main event of Friday's early edition of AEW Rampage as Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley take on Matt Sydal and Dante Martin. Sydal and Martin made the challenge backstage Wednesday on Dynamite following the promo segment between...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
411mania.com

Edge Tweets Photo of Paige, Possibly Teasing Her Joining Judgment Day

– As previously reported, Edge shared a pic on social media with Tommaso Ciampa, perhaps teasing that he’d be the next person to join Judgment Day. Now, Edge has tweeted out another photo on his Twitter, possibly suggesting that former WWE Superstar Paige might be joining the group. The...
TWITTER
411mania.com

Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced an updated card for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced the following updated lineup for next Wednesday’s show, which takes place in Las Vegas and is the final Dynamite before AEW Double or Nothing:. * Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinals: Kyle O’Reilly...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat To Address Ring Return Rumors Tonight

HighspotsAuctions.com are hosting a live virtual signing with WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat tonight. PWInsider is reporting that during the signing, Steamboat will be addressing rumors that he will be returning to the ring to be apart of Ric Flair “final match” at Starrcast taking place July 29-31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds, which is the former home of TNA Wrestling. Check out the announcement below:
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy