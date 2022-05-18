Bail bonds

May 17, 2022 (San Diego) – Effective May 15, zero bail adopted as an emergency measure during the pandemic has ended. In March 2020, the Governor’s executive order gave the Judicial Council of California and its Chairperson, the state’s Chief Justice, the authority to take actions necessary to maintain access to the essential court operations and protect the health and safety of California residents, including incarcerated persons,

