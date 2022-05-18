Bail bonds

May 17, 2022 (San Diego) – Effective May 15, zero bail adopted as an emergency measure during the pandemic has ended. In March 2020, the Governor’s executive order gave the Judicial Council of California and its Chairperson, the state’s Chief Justice, the authority to take actions necessary to maintain access to the essential court operations and protect the health and safety of California residents, including incarcerated persons,
Photo: Poll workers collect ballots at San Diego County Registrar of Voters in 2020. Photo by Chris Stone. May 19, 2022 (San Diego) - The ballot for the June 7 primary election in San Diego County is short, with several important local races not requiring a primary or even uncontested and therefore not on the ballot.
Chelonian pet owners are welcome to get their turtles and tortoises chipped!. May 17, 2022 (San Diego) — San Diego Humane Society is hosting a special chelonian microchipping event on Saturday, May 21, 2022, just before World Turtle Day on May 23. Walk-ins are welcome from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the San Diego Campus, 5500 Gaines St., San Diego and the cost is $40 per chelonian.
Chelonian pet owners are welcome to get their turtles and tortoises chipped!. May 17, 2022 (San Diego) — San Diego Humane Society is hosting a special chelonian microchipping event on Saturday, May 21, 2022, just before World Turtle Day on May 23. Walk-ins are welcome from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the San Diego Campus, 5500 Gaines St., San Diego and the cost is $40 per chelonian.
May 19, 2022 (Las Vegas) - San Diego State fell victim to eight extra-base hits on Thursday, including three home runs, as UNLV scored 10 unanswered runs to key its 12-5 victory in the opener of a three-game Mountain West series at Earl E. Wilson Stadium. Despite maintaining a slim...
Comments / 0